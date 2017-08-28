Report: Brad Ziegler cleared revocable waivers

Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports reports that Marlins reliever Brad Ziegler cleared revocable waivers. However, with the Marlins back in the Wild Card picture, a trade seems “all but out of the question.”

Ziegler, 37, signed a two-year, $16 million contract with the Marlins last December. He’s owed the remainder of his $7 million salary for this season and will earn $9 million next season. The side-winding right-hander is carrying a 4.61 ERA and a 22/14 K/BB ratio in 41 innings.

The Marlins have gone 17-8 in August. As a result, the club enters Monday’s action just 4.5 games behind the Rockies for the second NL Wild Card slot. As Ziegler is signed beyond this season, the Marlins don’t need to rush to trade the veteran reliever.

