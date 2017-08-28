Getty Images

Matt Carpenter pledges $10,000 for each home run to Houston relief efforts

Aug 28, 2017
The water is still rising in some places in Houston and rescue efforts still continue after the historic amounts of rainfall dropped by Hurricane/Tropical Storm Harvey. Soon efforts will more fully turn to relief and recovery. Matt Carpenter of the St. Louis Cardinals has turned his attention to that already:

Expect other players, as well as clubs, join in such efforts, following on Carpenter’s example. UPDATE: MLB and the Major League Baseball Players Association announced today that the parties will jointly donate $1 million to various relief efforts for the damage throughout the state of Texas created by Hurricane Harvey, including to the American Red Cross.

Such efforts are small in the grand scheme — this is an epic level disaster — but every bit helps. If you’d like to do a little bit, you can you can text “Harvey” to 90999 to donate $10 to the Red Cross’ relief efforts. Or, if you’d like to look at some other charities in need of assistance as they address the aftermath of Harvey, here’s a good starting point:

Nationals activate Max Scherzer, Jayson Werth from 10-day disabled list

Aug 28, 2017
Chelsea Janes of the Washington Post reports that the Nationals have activated starter Max Scherzer and outfielder Jayson Werth from the 10-day disabled list. Outfielders Andrew Stevenson and Rafael Bautista were optioned to Triple-A Syracuse. Infielder Stephen Drew was transferred to the 60-day disabled list.

Scherzer, 33, was placed on the 10-day DL retroactive to August 15 with inflammation on the left side of his neck. The right-hander returns with a 12-5 record, a 2.25 ERA, and a 220/39 K/BB ratio in 160 1/3 innings. Scherzer will start on Monday night against the Marlins.

Werth, 38, has been out since early June with a left foot contusion, suffered when he fouled a ball off of his foot. Prior to the injury, he was batting .262/.367/.446 with eight home runs and 18 RBI in 196 plate appearances.

Astros-Rangers series officially moved to Florida

Aug 28, 2017
Major League Baseball just announced that the Astros’ home series vs. the Texas Rangers has been relocated to Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida due to the widespread devastation in Houston from Hurricane Harvey. The Astros will be considered the home team and will bat last. The games will have first pitch slated for 7:10 p.m. (ET) on Tuesday, 7:10 p.m. (ET) on Wednesday and 1:10 p.m. (ET) on Thursday.

Ken Rosenthal reports that the reason the series was not relocated to Arlington, Texas, where both teams are currently located due to flight diversions, is because it would create logistical problems. Specifically, swapping the series with the one scheduled for Texas in late September would result in the Rangers playing four straight series on the road.

No determination has been made regarding the Astros’ scheduled weekend series in Houston vs. the New York Mets. It could be in Florida again or moved to Citi Field in New York. It’s possible that Houston could be ready for the game by this weekend, but baseball officials are doubtful.

11:27 AM: As we mentioned last night, the Astros are scheduled to begin a homestand in Houston on Tuesday evening. Given the historic flooding brought on by Hurricane/Tropical storm Harvey, however, it seems highly unlikely that baseball will be feasible in Houston for several days at least. Sports are obviously of little importance compared to the humanitarian efforts, but a decision does have to be made about it all.

Ken Rosenthal is hearing that at least one possibility involves moving the Rangers-Astros series set for this week to be moved to Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida, as the Rays are on the road. Then, this weekend’s series against the Mets, also scheduled for Houston, could be moved to Citi Field in New York.

That’s obviously not ideal, as it would keep the Astros on the road for what would, in effect, be a 19-game road trip, as their next regularly-scheduled homestand after this week and this weekend is not scheduled to begin until Friday, September 15. One wonders if it wouldn’t be possible for the Astros to simply move their series against the Rangers to the Rangers’ home park in Arlington — both clubs are currently in Dallas awaiting word on were to go — and then swap out the Rangers-Astros series scheduled for Arlington in late September to Houston, which will be in better shape by then. That would give the Astros and Major League Baseball another few days to figure out about this coming weekend as well.

Obviously, of course, there are a lot of logistical issues that go into any of these decisions, but hopefully there will be some clarity as soon as possible.