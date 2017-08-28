Clayton Kershaw to start on Friday

The Los Angeles Dodgers announced yesterday that Clayton Kershaw will start against the San Diego Padres on Friday. It will be his first start since facing off against the Braves on July 23.
Kershaw was placed on the disabled list on July 24 with a lower back strain. When he was shelved he had a 15-2 record with a 2.04 ERA and a 168/24 K/BB ratio in 141.1 innings. I guess he still does.
The Dodgers obviously don’t need him to win the NL West, but they’d obviously still like to get Kershaw some starts in during the season’s last month to tune him up for the playoffs. Assuming all is well with his back, his absence — while probably costing him a Cy Young Award — may actually turn out to be a blessing in disguise, giving him a lot of rest before the pressures of the playoffs.
Giancarlo Stanton hit his 50th home run of the season yesterday and, at age 27, is putting up a career year, leading the league in homers, RBI, slugging percentage, OPS and OPS+. He’s always had tremendous power and tremendous promise. It’s amazing what health will do when thrown into the mix. At the same time, Stanton plays for the Miami Marlins who are in the process of being sold and will soon have a new baseball operations group who may not think that devoting close to $300 million to one player is a great idea.
There are pros and cons to keeping or trading Stanton away, but all of baseball is watching Stanton rake and, if he does become available, there are going to be a a boat load of teams with an interest in him. Some, Bob Nightengale reports, have already called:
The San Francisco Giants recently called, and privately informed the Miami Marlins of their interest. So have the St. Louis Cardinals. The Texas Rangers. The Philadelphia Phillies didn’t want to be left out, either. They all have one thing in mind. They want Miami Marlins slugger Giancarlo Stanton, and while it’s not realistic now, it could be by the start of the 2018 season.
Stanton has cleared revocable waivers, so he’s eligible to be dealt to any club. That he wasn’t claimed, however, meant that no club is willing to risk simply assuming Stanton’s $285 million deal if the Marlins just let him walk. It’s doubtful that the Marlins would do that, however, as a trade of Stanton would work better as the major move of a rebuilding effort. It’s already hard to sell Marlins tickets with Stanton as a draw. It’ll be harder to sell tickets to Marlins games without Stanton as a draw. If the new owners did that AND simply dumped him for financial purposes without getting some hope for the future in return, they’d be run out of town on a rail before they put their suitcases down.
So no, a Stanton trade is not going to be easy to make, if indeed the Marlins wish to trade him. But it certainly seems like talk of a Stanton trade is going to dominate the offseason.
As we mentioned last night, the Astros are scheduled to begin a homestand in Houston on Tuesday evening. Given the historic flooding brought on by Hurricane/Tropical storm Harvey, however, it seems highly unlikely that baseball will be feasible in Houston for several days at least. Sports are obviously of little importance compared to the humanitarian efforts, but a decision does have to be made about it all.
Ken Rosenthal is hearing that at least one possibility involves moving the Rangers-Astros series set for this week to be moved to Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida, as the Rays are on the road. Then, this weekend’s series against the Mets, also scheduled for Houston, could be moved to Citi Field in New York.
That’s obviously not ideal, as it would keep the Astros on the road for what would, in effect, be a 19-game road trip, as their next regularly-scheduled homestand after this week and this weekend is not scheduled to begin until Friday, September 15. One wonders if it wouldn’t be possible for the Astros to simply move their series against the Rangers to the Rangers’ home park in Arlington — both clubs are currently in Dallas awaiting word on were to go — and then swap out the Rangers-Astros series scheduled for Arlington in late September to Houston, which will be in better shape by then. That would give the Astros and Major League Baseball another few days to figure out about this coming weekend as well.
Obviously, of course, there are a lot of logistical issues that go into any of these decisions, but hopefully there will be some clarity as soon as possible.