Aaron Judge to take a couple games off due to ailing shoulder

Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge has had a dismal second half, coming into Monday’s action with a .692 OPS since the All-Star break. Judge has been bothered by a shoulder issue. MLB.com’s Bryan Hoch reports that Judge will get a couple games off to recuperate.
According to Hoch, the Yankees have asked Judge multiple times if the shoulder has been an issue, but Judge has always said “no.” Manager Joe Girardi says it reminds him of Derek Jeter, who was known for hiding and playing through injuries.
Judge, 25, set the baseball world on fire, entering the break with 30 home runs. He’s hit just seven in 41 games since. He hasn’t homered since August 16 and he has just two extra-base hits (both doubles) in that span of time.
The Yankees have managed to be successful despite Judge’s struggles, owning a 25-18 record since the break. Entering Monday’s game against the Indians, the Yankees are 2.5 games behind the first-place Red Sox in the AL East and hold a 3.5-game lead over the Twins for the first AL Wild Card slot.
Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports reports that Marlins reliever Brad Ziegler cleared revocable waivers. However, with the Marlins back in the Wild Card picture, a trade seems “all but out of the question.”
Ziegler, 37, signed a two-year, $16 million contract with the Marlins last December. He’s owed the remainder of his $7 million salary for this season and will earn $9 million next season. The side-winding right-hander is carrying a 4.61 ERA and a 22/14 K/BB ratio in 41 innings.
The Marlins have gone 17-8 in August. As a result, the club enters Monday’s action just 4.5 games behind the Rockies for the second NL Wild Card slot. As Ziegler is signed beyond this season, the Marlins don’t need to rush to trade the veteran reliever.
Chelsea Janes of the Washington Post reports that the Nationals have activated starter Max Scherzer and outfielder Jayson Werth from the 10-day disabled list. Outfielders Andrew Stevenson and Rafael Bautista were optioned to Triple-A Syracuse. Infielder Stephen Drew was transferred to the 60-day disabled list.
Scherzer, 33, was placed on the 10-day DL retroactive to August 15 with inflammation on the left side of his neck. The right-hander returns with a 12-5 record, a 2.25 ERA, and a 220/39 K/BB ratio in 160 1/3 innings. Scherzer will start on Monday night against the Marlins.
Werth, 38, has been out since early June with a left foot contusion, suffered when he fouled a ball off of his foot. Prior to the injury, he was batting .262/.367/.446 with eight home runs and 18 RBI in 196 plate appearances.