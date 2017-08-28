Aaron Judge to take a couple games off due to ailing shoulder

Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge has had a dismal second half, coming into Monday’s action with a .692 OPS since the All-Star break. Judge has been bothered by a shoulder issue. MLB.com’s Bryan Hoch reports that Judge will get a couple games off to recuperate.

According to Hoch, the Yankees have asked Judge multiple times if the shoulder has been an issue, but Judge has always said “no.” Manager Joe Girardi says it reminds him of Derek Jeter, who was known for hiding and playing through injuries.

Judge, 25, set the baseball world on fire, entering the break with 30 home runs. He’s hit just seven in 41 games since. He hasn’t homered since August 16 and he has just two extra-base hits (both doubles) in that span of time.

The Yankees have managed to be successful despite Judge’s struggles, owning a 25-18 record since the break. Entering Monday’s game against the Indians, the Yankees are 2.5 games behind the first-place Red Sox in the AL East and hold a 3.5-game lead over the Twins for the first AL Wild Card slot.

