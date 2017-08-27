Video: Rhys Hoskins starts a 7-4-3 triple play

Homers aren’t the only thing Phillies outfielder Rhys Hoskins can do. He can also start triple plays, as he showed on Sunday afternoon against the Cubs.
The Cubs were threatening in the top of the fifth inning as Anthony Rizzo walked and Tommy La Stella singled. With a 1-1 count, Javier Baez hit a sinking liner to left field. Hoskins was able to snag the ball just before it hit the grass. Hoskins got up, bobbled the ball, threw to second baseman Cesar Hernandez to get the out on Rizzo. Hernandez fired the ball to first baseman Tommy Joseph to get the out on La Stella. The Cubs challenged the play, but the ruling on the field was upheld.
This marked the sixth triple play of the 2017 season. It’s the Phillies’ first since August 7 last year against the Padres when Jabri Blash grounded into a 5-4-3 triple play. It’s the first time the Cubs have been victims of a triple play since September 14, 2014 against the Pirates when Matt Szczur grounded into a 5-4-3 triple play.
The Phillies went on to enjoy a five-run bottom of the fifth to take a 5-3 lead over the Cubs.
The Yankees batted around in the first inning of Sunday’s series finale against the Mariners, and boy, did they get a nice helping of runs from the Mariners’ defense. With one out and Starlin Castro hovering on second base, Gary Sanchez lined a single into left field. Left fielder Ben Gamel reached for the ball, but it deflected off of his glove and rolled out to the warning track, allowing Sanchez to reach second base and giving Castro plenty of time to score the Yankees’ first run of the afternoon.
Aaron Judge took a four-pitch walk from Andrew Albers and Didi Gregorius reached first base following another blunder from shortstop Jean Segura, loading the bases for Chase Headley. This time, former Gold Glove winner Kyle Seager tripped up, botching a catch at third base and bobbling the ball to allow Sanchez to score.
The kicker came two at-bats later, when Jacoby Ellsbury lofted a double to left-center field with two outs and the bases loaded. Aaron Judge and Didi Gregorius came home to score the Yankees’ third and fourth runs of the game, while Headley ran home after Segura dropped the cutoff throw from Gamel. Segura was also charged with a throwing error after allowing Ellsbury to reach third base.
They Yankees got in a sixth and final run on Ronald Torreyes‘ legitimate, non-error RBI single, then brought the inning to a merciful close after Hicks struck a fly ball for the third out. When the dust settled, they stood atop a 6-1 lead and the Mariners were charged with five total errors — more than any team has committed in a single inning since the Cubs imploded during a 10-3 loss to the Cardinals in 1977.
The Yankees, meanwhile, couldn’t resist an opportunity to poke a little fun at their opponent’s gaffes:
They currently lead the Mariners 8-1 in the bottom of the seventh.
Rockies’ right-hander Greg Holland has been temporarily excused from the closer role, manager Bud Black told reporters Sunday. Holland was pulled from a save situation against the Braves on Saturday night after issuing three hits and two runs in the ninth inning. He recorded just one out before Black replaced him with Jake McGee, whose game-ending double play gave the Rockies a narrow 7-6 finish.
This isn’t the first time the Rockies have questioned Holland’s pitching mechanics. He’s had difficulty controlling his slider over his last several appearances, feeding into an ugly 15.12 ERA, 6.5 BB/9 and 7.6 SO/9 since the start of the month. While Black hasn’t officially removed the righty from the closer role, Holland will sit out during Sunday’s series finale to work on the pitch while the team “navigates” the ninth inning without him.
In the interim, the team still has several viable options in left-handers Jake McGee and Mike Dunn and right-hander Pat Neshek, and they’re expected to receive reinforcements when rosters expand next Friday. Neshek also appeared in Saturday’s win over the Braves, taking the win with a scoreless inning before handing the ball to Holland. Given the Rockies’ current second-place standing in the NL wild card race, the pressure to figure things out quickly is running high.