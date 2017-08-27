The Royals were shut out in all three games against the Indians

The Royals had one of the more disappointing weekends in recent memory, as the club was shut out in all three games of its weekend series against the Indians in Cleveland. On Friday, Ryan Merrit tossed 6 2/3 shutout frames for the Tribe while Joe Smith, Tyler Olson, and Cody Allen held the Royals at bay from there in a 4-0 win. On Saturday, Mike Clevenger hurled six shutout innings and was backed up by Bryan Shaw, Dan Otero, and Allen to finish the job in another 4-0 victory.
On Sunday, the Indians brought the lumber. Francisco Lindor, Carlos Santana, and Yan Gomes homered — Gomes’ was a grand slam — in a 12-0 cakewalk. Carlos Carrasco limited the Royals to six hits over seven shutout innings. Craig Breslow and Zach McAllister finished the final two innings to complete the shutout sweep.
The Royals had a total of 18 hits and four walks over the three-game set, which saw 113 Royal plate appearances. Only four of those hits went for extra bases and all were doubles.
The 64-65 Royals are now nine games behind the first-place Indians in the AL Central. They’re 2.5 games out of the second AL Wild Card slot, but are contending with a handful of other teams.
MILWAUKEE (AP) The Milwaukee Brewers say Arizona League third baseman Julio Mendez is hospitalized in critical but stable condition after suffering a “cardiac event” following a hit by pitch.
The Brewers say Mendez received treatment on the field after getting hit in the ninth inning of a game Saturday in Tempe, Arizona, before being taken to a hospital. The game between the rookie level teams of the Brewers and Angels was called with one out after Mendez got hurt.
Brewers general manager David Stearns says the thoughts and prayers of everyone in the organization are with Mendez and his family.
The 20-year-old Mendez has been with the Brewers organization since 2014.
—
More AP baseball: apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball
Twins outfielder Byron Buxton, a former No. 1 overall prospect, hasn’t had the greatest 2017 season. Coming into Sunday afternoon’s game against the Blue Jays, the 23-year-old was carrying a meager .677 OPS. He raised that in quite a hurry with three home runs, helping the Twins enjoy a 7-2 victory.
Buxton started the day off with an RBI single in the top of the first inning. He drilled a two-run home run in the fourth off of Joe Biagini, raising the Twins’ lead to 5-1. He tacked on a solo shot in the seventh off of Matt Dermody, making it a 6-2 game. In the ninth, Buxton hit number three off of Tim Mayza, pushing the lead to 7-2.
Buxton’s performance is the 11th three-homer game of the season. It’s the first by a Twins player in over two months! Eddie Rosario hit three round-trippers on June 13 against the Mariners.
Following Sunday’s action, Buxton is hitting .249/.311/.404 with 13 home runs, 37 RBI, 52 runs scored, and 24 stolen bases in 394 plate appearances.