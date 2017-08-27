Rockies’ closer role up in the air without Greg Holland

Rockies’ right-hander Greg Holland has been temporarily excused from the closer role, manager Bud Black told reporters Sunday. Holland was pulled from a save situation against the Braves on Saturday night after issuing three hits and two runs in the ninth inning. He recorded just one out before Black replaced him with Jake McGee, whose game-ending double play gave the Rockies a narrow 7-6 finish.
This isn’t the first time the Rockies have questioned Holland’s pitching mechanics. He’s had difficulty controlling his slider over his last several appearances, feeding into an ugly 15.12 ERA, 6.5 BB/9 and 7.6 SO/9 since the start of the month. While Black hasn’t officially removed the righty from the closer role, Holland will sit out during Sunday’s series finale to work on the pitch while the team “navigates” the ninth inning without him.
In the interim, the team still has several viable options in left-handers Jake McGee and Mike Dunn and right-hander Pat Neshek, and they’re expected to receive reinforcements when rosters expand next Friday. Neshek also appeared in Saturday’s win over the Braves, taking the win with a scoreless inning before handing the ball to Holland. Given the Rockies’ current second-place standing in the NL wild card race, the pressure to figure things out quickly is running high.
Marlins outfielder Giancarlo Stanton on Sunday became the first player to have a 50-homer season since 2013. Stanton broke a 2-2 tie with the Padres in the bottom of the eighth inning, scorching a 2-1 slider from Clayton Richard to straightaway center field for a two-run home run. The Marlins went on to win 6-2.
Stanton, of course, furthers his single-season franchise record for home runs. He is the first player to have a 50-homer season since the Orioles’ Chris Davis hit 53 in 2013. He’s the first National League player to have a 50-homer season since Prince Fielder in 2007 with the Brewers. Stanton also has 17 home runs in August, becoming the first player with that many in a month since Sammy Sosa hit 17 in August 2011, per ESPN Stats & Info.
With 129 games in the books, Stanton is on pace to finish the season with 63 home runs.
Homers aren’t the only thing Phillies outfielder Rhys Hoskins can do. He can also start triple plays, as he showed on Sunday afternoon against the Cubs.
The Cubs were threatening in the top of the fifth inning as Anthony Rizzo walked and Tommy La Stella singled. With a 1-1 count, Javier Baez hit a sinking liner to left field. Hoskins was able to snag the ball just before it hit the grass. Hoskins got up, bobbled the ball, threw to second baseman Cesar Hernandez to get the out on Rizzo. Hernandez fired the ball to first baseman Tommy Joseph to get the out on La Stella. The Cubs challenged the play, but the ruling on the field was upheld.
This marked the sixth triple play of the 2017 season. It’s the Phillies’ first since August 7 last year against the Padres when Jabri Blash grounded into a 5-4-3 triple play. It’s the first time the Cubs have been victims of a triple play since September 14, 2014 against the Pirates when Matt Szczur grounded into a 5-4-3 triple play.
Hoskins hit the 11th homer of his young major league career in the bottom of the eighth and the Phillies went on to win 6-3.