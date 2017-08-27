Giancarlo Stanton becomes first NL player since 2007 with a 50-homer season

Marlins outfielder Giancarlo Stanton on Sunday became the first player to have a 50-homer season since 2013. Stanton broke a 2-2 tie with the Padres in the bottom of the eighth inning, scorching a 2-1 slider from Clayton Richard to straightaway center field for a two-run home run. The Marlins went on to win 6-2.
Stanton, of course, furthers his single-season franchise record for home runs. He is the first player to have a 50-homer season since the Orioles’ Chris Davis hit 53 in 2013. He’s the first National League player to have a 50-homer season since Prince Fielder in 2007 with the Brewers. Stanton also has 17 home runs in August, becoming the first player with that many in a month since Sammy Sosa hit 17 in August 2011, per ESPN Stats & Info.
With 129 games in the books, Stanton is on pace to finish the season with 63 home runs.
Homers aren’t the only thing Phillies outfielder Rhys Hoskins can do. He can also start triple plays, as he showed on Sunday afternoon against the Cubs.
The Cubs were threatening in the top of the fifth inning as Anthony Rizzo walked and Tommy La Stella singled. With a 1-1 count, Javier Baez hit a sinking liner to left field. Hoskins was able to snag the ball just before it hit the grass. Hoskins got up, bobbled the ball, threw to second baseman Cesar Hernandez to get the out on Rizzo. Hernandez fired the ball to first baseman Tommy Joseph to get the out on La Stella. The Cubs challenged the play, but the ruling on the field was upheld.
This marked the sixth triple play of the 2017 season. It’s the Phillies’ first since August 7 last year against the Padres when Jabri Blash grounded into a 5-4-3 triple play. It’s the first time the Cubs have been victims of a triple play since September 14, 2014 against the Pirates when Matt Szczur grounded into a 5-4-3 triple play.
Hoskins hit the 11th homer of his young major league career in the bottom of the eighth and the Phillies went on to win 6-3.
The Yankees batted around in the first inning of Sunday’s series finale against the Mariners, and boy, did they get a nice helping of runs from the Mariners’ defense. With one out and Starlin Castro hovering on second base, Gary Sanchez lined a single into left field. Left fielder Ben Gamel reached for the ball, but it deflected off of his glove and rolled out to the warning track, allowing Sanchez to reach second base and giving Castro plenty of time to score the Yankees’ first run of the afternoon.
Aaron Judge took a four-pitch walk from Andrew Albers and Didi Gregorius reached first base following another blunder from shortstop Jean Segura, loading the bases for Chase Headley. This time, former Gold Glove winner Kyle Seager tripped up, botching a catch at third base and bobbling the ball to allow Sanchez to score.
The kicker came two at-bats later, when Jacoby Ellsbury lofted a double to left-center field with two outs and the bases loaded. Aaron Judge and Didi Gregorius came home to score the Yankees’ third and fourth runs of the game, while Headley ran home after Segura dropped the cutoff throw from Gamel. Segura was also charged with a throwing error after allowing Ellsbury to reach third base.
They Yankees got in a sixth and final run on Ronald Torreyes‘ legitimate, non-error RBI single, then brought the inning to a merciful close after Hicks struck a fly ball for the third out. When the dust settled, they stood atop a 6-1 lead and the Mariners were charged with five total errors — more than any team has committed in a single inning since the Cubs imploded during a 10-3 loss to the Cardinals in 1977.
The Yankees, meanwhile, couldn’t resist an opportunity to poke a little fun at their opponent’s gaffes:
They currently lead the Mariners 8-1 in the bottom of the seventh.