Byron Buxton homers three times against the Blue Jays

Twins outfielder Byron Buxton, a former No. 1 overall prospect, hasn’t had the greatest 2017 season. Coming into Sunday afternoon’s game against the Blue Jays, the 23-year-old was carrying a meager .677 OPS. He raised that in quite a hurry with three home runs, helping the Twins enjoy a 7-2 victory.

Buxton started the day off with an RBI single in the top of the first inning. He drilled a two-run home run in the fourth off of Joe Biagini, raising the Twins’ lead to 5-1. He tacked on a solo shot in the seventh off of Matt Dermody, making it a 6-2 game. In the ninth, Buxton hit number three off of Tim Mayza, pushing the lead to 7-2.

Buxton’s performance is the 11th three-homer game of the season. It’s the first by a Twins player in over two months! Eddie Rosario hit three round-trippers on June 13 against the Mariners.

Following Sunday’s action, Buxton is hitting .249/.311/.404 with 13 home runs, 37 RBI, 52 runs scored, and 24 stolen bases in 394 plate appearances.

