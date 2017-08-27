Byron Buxton homers three times against the Blue Jays

Twins outfielder Byron Buxton, a former No. 1 overall prospect, hasn’t had the greatest 2017 season. Coming into Sunday afternoon’s game against the Blue Jays, the 23-year-old was carrying a meager .677 OPS. He raised that in quite a hurry with three home runs, helping the Twins enjoy a 7-2 victory.
Buxton started the day off with an RBI single in the top of the first inning. He drilled a two-run home run in the fourth off of Joe Biagini, raising the Twins’ lead to 5-1. He tacked on a solo shot in the seventh off of Matt Dermody, making it a 6-2 game. In the ninth, Buxton hit number three off of Tim Mayza, pushing the lead to 7-2.
Buxton’s performance is the 11th three-homer game of the season. It’s the first by a Twins player in over two months! Eddie Rosario hit three round-trippers on June 13 against the Mariners.
Following Sunday’s action, Buxton is hitting .249/.311/.404 with 13 home runs, 37 RBI, 52 runs scored, and 24 stolen bases in 394 plate appearances.
MILWAUKEE (AP) The Milwaukee Brewers say Arizona League third baseman Julio Mendez is hospitalized in critical but stable condition after suffering a “cardiac event” following a hit by pitch.
The Brewers say Mendez received treatment on the field after getting hit in the ninth inning of a game Saturday in Tempe, Arizona, before being taken to a hospital. The game between the rookie level teams of the Brewers and Angels was called with one out after Mendez got hurt.
Brewers general manager David Stearns says the thoughts and prayers of everyone in the organization are with Mendez and his family.
The 20-year-old Mendez has been with the Brewers organization since 2014.
—
More AP baseball: apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball
Marlins outfielder Giancarlo Stanton on Sunday became the first player to have a 50-homer season since 2013. Stanton broke a 2-2 tie with the Padres in the bottom of the eighth inning, scorching a 2-1 slider from Clayton Richard to straightaway center field for a two-run home run. The Marlins went on to win 6-2.
Stanton, of course, furthers his single-season franchise record for home runs. He is the first player to have a 50-homer season since the Orioles’ Chris Davis hit 53 in 2013. He’s the first National League player to have a 50-homer season since Prince Fielder in 2007 with the Brewers. Stanton also has 17 home runs in August, becoming the first player with that many in a month since Sammy Sosa hit 17 in August 2001, per ESPN Stats & Info.
With 129 games in the books, Stanton is on pace to finish the season with 63 home runs.