Astros to make decision about playing at Minute Maid Park on Monday

Hurricane Harvey has devastated eastern Texas, including the city of Houston. As a result, the Astros’ six-game homestand against the Rangers and Mets — which starts on Tuesday — could be in jeopardy.

Per Mark Berman of Fox 26, the Astros are flying to Dallas. The club will make a decision about the homestand on Monday. Reid Ryan, Astros president of baseball operations, said, “At this point, our focus is on the safety of our fans, our players and their families. As we continue to monitor the conditions, we have been in communication with Major League Baseball and the Texas Rangers and will provide an update on Monday. Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone dealing with the effects of this terrible storm. We want everyone to be safe.”

One game could be rescheduled, but rescheduling two or more games would create a logical issue. One possibility is for the three-game series with the Rangers to be held at Globe Life Park with the Astros as the “home” team.

