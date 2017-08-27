Astros to make decision about playing at Minute Maid Park on Monday

Hurricane Harvey has devastated eastern Texas, including the city of Houston. As a result, the Astros’ six-game homestand against the Rangers and Mets — which starts on Tuesday — could be in jeopardy.
Per Mark Berman of Fox 26, the Astros are flying to Dallas. The club will make a decision about the homestand on Monday. Reid Ryan, Astros president of baseball operations, said, “At this point, our focus is on the safety of our fans, our players and their families. As we continue to monitor the conditions, we have been in communication with Major League Baseball and the Texas Rangers and will provide an update on Monday. Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone dealing with the effects of this terrible storm. We want everyone to be safe.”
One game could be rescheduled, but rescheduling two or more games would create a logical issue. One possibility is for the three-game series with the Rangers to be held at Globe Life Park with the Astros as the “home” team.
The Royals had one of the more disappointing weekends in recent memory, as the club was shut out in all three games of its weekend series against the Indians in Cleveland. On Friday, Ryan Merrit tossed 6 2/3 shutout frames for the Tribe while Joe Smith, Tyler Olson, and Cody Allen held the Royals at bay from there in a 4-0 win. On Saturday, Mike Clevenger hurled six shutout innings and was backed up by Bryan Shaw, Dan Otero, and Allen to finish the job in another 4-0 victory.
On Sunday, the Indians brought the lumber. Francisco Lindor, Carlos Santana, and Yan Gomes homered — Gomes’ was a grand slam — in a 12-0 cakewalk. Carlos Carrasco limited the Royals to six hits over seven shutout innings. Craig Breslow and Zach McAllister finished the final two innings to complete the shutout sweep.
The Royals had a total of 18 hits and four walks over the three-game set, which saw 113 Royal plate appearances. Only four of those hits went for extra bases and all were doubles.
The 64-65 Royals are now nine games behind the first-place Indians in the AL Central. They’re 2.5 games out of the second AL Wild Card slot, but are contending with a handful of other teams.
MILWAUKEE (AP) The Milwaukee Brewers say Arizona League third baseman Julio Mendez is hospitalized in critical but stable condition after suffering a “cardiac event” following a hit by pitch.
The Brewers say Mendez received treatment on the field after getting hit in the ninth inning of a game Saturday in Tempe, Arizona, before being taken to a hospital. The game between the rookie level teams of the Brewers and Angels was called with one out after Mendez got hurt.
Brewers general manager David Stearns says the thoughts and prayers of everyone in the organization are with Mendez and his family.
The 20-year-old Mendez has been with the Brewers organization since 2014.
