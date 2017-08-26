Watch: Bradley Zimmer lays out for an outstanding catch

Mike Clevinger and Jason Hammel went head-to-head in a true pitcher’s duel on Saturday, each posting several no-hit innings while their respective offenses scrambled to get on the board. Center fielder Bradley Zimmer backed Clevinger’s efforts with a five-star catch in the fifth, bellyflopping on a deep fly ball to preserve the shutout and end the inning.
Zimmer came through again for the Indians again in the bottom of the sixth inning, working a full count against the Royals’ Jason Hammel and lacing a single just under the glove of Alcides Escobar to break up the righty’s perfect game attempt.
That appeared to open the floodgates for the Indians’ offense, who broke through with Roberto Perez‘s two-RBI home run and added two solo shots from Edwin Encarnacion and Carlos Santana to take a four-run lead. The Royals, on the other hand, still couldn’t find a toehold against Clevinger, who exited with six frames of four-hit, nine-strikeout ball and left the rest of the shutout in the capable hands of Bryan Shaw, Dan Otero and Cody Allen for the Indians’ third win in a row.
The Rangers acquired right-handed reliever Paolo Espino from the Brewers for cash considerations, the teams announced Saturday. Espino was designated for assignment on Wednesday to clear space on the 40-man roster for Triple-A right-hander Aaron Brooks. Espino will assume fellow right-hander Tanner Schepper’s place on the Rangers’ active roster and is expected to report to Triple-A Round Rock.
The 30-year-old rookie totaled just six appearances in the big leagues this season, compiling a 6.11 ERA, 4.1 BB/9 and 6.6 SO/9 over 17 2/3 innings. He adjusted his command to much better results in Triple-A Colorado Springs, and polished off 75 2/3 innings there with a 4.52 ERA, 1.7 BB/9 and 8.7 SO/9.
Espino isn’t a huge get for the Rangers. He’s more journeyman than proven veteran and has struggled to produce consistent results over the last several seasons. Still, he could get another shot at the majors in September and, at the very least, will give the club some organizational depth as they try to close their two-game gap in the wild card standings.
The Detroit News’ Chris McCosky reports that the Tigers are monitoring James McCann for signs of a concussion after the catcher was roughed up in back-to-back incidents on Thursday and Friday. There’s no talk of a disabled list stint yet, nor has McCann reported any cases of nausea or dizziness, but he told reporters Saturday that sometimes the symptoms can be latent.
McCann was shaken up on a hit by pitch during Thursday’s 10-6 win over the Yankees, when a 98-MPH fastball from Dellin Betances clocked him in the head. The pitch immediately felled the catcher, who laid on the ground for several moments before standing and eventually taking his base. With emotions still running high from the previous inning’s brawl, Betances was ejected.
The second incident followed in the seventh inning of the Tigers’ series opener against the White Sox. McCann tag teamed with second baseman Ian Kinsler to catch Yolmer Sanchez as he attempted to steal home, resulting in a hard — though not illegal — collision at the plate.
While the Tigers haven’t been treating their backstop with kid gloves, they can’t afford to lose him if they intend to make a last-ditch effort to enter the AL wild card race next month. McCann isn’t just a fixture behind the dish; he’s been one of the hottest hitters in Detroit’s lineup during the second half, too, and entered Saturday’s game slashing .330/.388/.472 with three home runs and an .860 OPS through 116 PA.
Whatever the extent of head athletic trainer Kevin Rand’s concerns, it wasn’t enough to sideline McCann through the rest of the weekend series. He’s scheduled to start behind the plate when the Tigers take on the White Sox for Game 2 at 7:10 ET.