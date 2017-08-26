Rhys Hoskins is the fastest Major League player to hit nine home runs

Rhys Hoskins is, in no uncertain terms, a force to be reckoned with. The Phillies’ rookie left fielder kept up his blistering pace on Friday, clubbing his ninth home run in his first 16 games and 54 total at-bats to set an all-time record. Per Elias Sports, no one has hit 9+ home runs in their first 16 games since 1913, and no one has ever done it in as few at-bats.
The historic homer came in the first inning of the Phillies’ 7-1 win over the visiting Cubs. Hoskins eyed a 2-1 pitch from Jose Quintana and launched a two-run shot 403 feet into the left field stands.
Hoskins finished the night 1-for-3 with two RBI, falling just three RBI shy of the Major League record established by Mandy Brooks for the 1925 Cubs. That’s not too shabby for a player who entered Friday slashing a cool .283/.406/755 through his first 16 games in the big leagues.
The only blemish on his performance? The lack of a cool Players Weekend nickname to accompany his Major League accomplishments. “Slugger,” “Muscles” or “Prime Time” might come off as too cocky for someone as superstitious as the 24-year-old outfielder; then again, perhaps something simple and descriptive is the way to go:
Reds’ right-hander and top pitching prospect Tyler Mahle is getting the call for Sunday’s series finale against the Pirates, the club announced Friday. He’ll take the place of fellow right-hander Homer Bailey, who’s still working back from a minor shoulder issue and has been pushed back to Wednesday’s game against the Mets.
Mahle, 22, finally made the jump to Triple-A Louisville in 2017. After starting his year with a remarkable 1.59 ERA in Double-A Pensacola, he continued to dominate at the Triple-A level, carrying a 3-4 record through 10 starts and turning in a 2.73 ERA, 1.8 BB/9 and 9.2 SO/9 through 59 1/3 innings.
According to MLB.com, the righty placed fourth among the Reds’ top 30 prospects and boasts a fastball that tops out at 96 MPH and a variety of average-quality breaking balls. His efforts in the Reds’ system were crowned by his first career perfect game in June, and while he doesn’t appear to have the stuff to make it as a front-end starter in the long term, his poise and command should be a welcome addition to a rotation that currently ranks dead last in the league.
Yoenis Cespedes exited Friday’s 4-2 win over the Nationals with a right hamstring strain, one that general manager Sandy Alderson says is as severe as his last one. He’s expected to be placed on the disabled list and has not been given a concrete timetable for recovery, though it isn’t too much of a stretch to imagine that he could miss the rest of the 2017 season.
Cespedes suffered the injury after running the bases in the first inning of Friday’s series opener. He tried to score from second on Dominic Smith’s single, but started hobbling as he ran from third base toward home plate. When the umpires nullified the RBI after determining that the ball struck second-base ump Andy Fletcher, Cespedes was removed from the game.
There’s no question that the Mets have been through the wringer when it comes to player injuries this season, and while they’re in no position to make a run at the postseason in September, losing Cespedes is still a tough blow. Prior to Friday’s injury, the left fielder carried a .292/.350/.540 batting line, 17 home runs and an .890 OPS through 320 PA in 2017. This will be his second stint on the disabled list after missing 43 days with hamstring tightness earlier this year.