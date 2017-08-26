Reds call up Tyler Mahle for big league debut

Reds’ right-hander and top pitching prospect Tyler Mahle is getting the call for Sunday’s series finale against the Pirates, the club announced Friday. He’ll take the place of fellow right-hander Homer Bailey, who’s still working back from a minor shoulder issue and has been pushed back to Wednesday’s game against the Mets.
Mahle, 22, finally made the jump to Triple-A Louisville in 2017. After starting his year with a remarkable 1.59 ERA in Double-A Pensacola, he continued to dominate at the Triple-A level, carrying a 3-4 record through 10 starts and turning in a 2.73 ERA, 1.8 BB/9 and 9.2 SO/9 through 59 1/3 innings.
According to MLB.com, the righty placed fourth among the Reds’ top 30 prospects and boasts a fastball that tops out at 96 MPH and a variety of average-quality breaking balls. His efforts in the Reds’ system were crowned by his first career perfect game in June, and while he doesn’t appear to have the stuff to make it as a front-end starter in the long term, his poise and command should be a welcome addition to a rotation that currently ranks dead last in the league.
Yoenis Cespedes exited Friday’s 4-2 win over the Nationals with a right hamstring strain, one that general manager Sandy Alderson says is as severe as his last one. He’s expected to be placed on the disabled list and has not been given a concrete timetable for recovery, though it isn’t too much of a stretch to imagine that he could miss the rest of the 2017 season.
Cespedes suffered the injury after running the bases in the first inning of Friday’s series opener. He tried to score from second on Dominic Smith’s single, but started hobbling as he ran from third base toward home plate. When the umpires nullified the RBI after determining that the ball struck second-base ump Andy Fletcher, Cespedes was removed from the game.
There’s no question that the Mets have been through the wringer when it comes to player injuries this season, and while they’re in no position to make a run at the postseason in September, losing Cespedes is still a tough blow. Prior to Friday’s injury, the left fielder carried a .292/.350/.540 batting line, 17 home runs and an .890 OPS through 320 PA in 2017. This will be his second stint on the disabled list after missing 43 days with hamstring tightness earlier this year.
Mets’ hurler Jacob deGrom pitched himself into the history books on Friday, whiffing 10 of 29 batters over 7 2/3 innings against the Nationals. The strong start was a breath of fresh air for the right-hander, whose win snapped a rough two-game losing streak and marked his ninth start with double-digit strikeouts this season.
The penultimate strikeout of deGrom’s outing, a three-pitch knockdown against Michael A. Taylor, placed the pitcher in rare company. He now owns 200 strikeouts on the year (201 following his inning-ending punch-out against Alejandro De Aza) and is one of four Mets’ pitchers with multiple 200-strikeout seasons under his belt, including Tom Seaver (1968-1976), Dwight Gooden (1984-1986, 1990) and David Cone (1988, 1990-1992).
While deGrom has yet to match the sparkling pitching line he posted in 2015, he needs just five more strikeouts to eclipse his all-time single-season strikeout record of 205. He entered Friday’s competition with a 3.49 ERA, 2.6 BB/9 and career-best 10.4 SO/9 through 165 innings in 2017.