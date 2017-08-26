Rangers acquire Paolo Espino from Brewers

The Rangers acquired right-handed reliever Paolo Espino from the Brewers for cash considerations, the teams announced Saturday. Espino was designated for assignment on Wednesday to clear space on the 40-man roster for Triple-A right-hander Aaron Brooks. Espino will assume fellow right-hander Tanner Schepper’s place on the Rangers’ active roster and is expected to report to Triple-A Round Rock.
The 30-year-old rookie totaled just six appearances in the big leagues this season, compiling a 6.11 ERA, 4.1 BB/9 and 6.6 SO/9 over 17 2/3 innings. He adjusted his command to much better results in Triple-A Colorado Springs, and polished off 75 2/3 innings there with a 4.52 ERA, 1.7 BB/9 and 8.7 SO/9.
Espino isn’t a huge get for the Rangers. He’s more journeyman than proven veteran and has struggled to produce consistent results over the last several seasons. Still, he could get another shot at the majors in September and, at the very least, will give the club some organizational depth as they try to close their two-game gap in the wild card standings.
The Detroit News’ Chris McCosky reports that the Tigers are monitoring James McCann for signs of a concussion after the catcher was roughed up in back-to-back incidents on Thursday and Friday. There’s no talk of a disabled list stint yet, nor has McCann reported any cases of nausea or dizziness, but he told reporters Saturday that sometimes the symptoms can be latent.
McCann was shaken up on a hit by pitch during Thursday’s 10-6 win over the Yankees, when a 98-MPH fastball from Dellin Betances clocked him in the head. The pitch immediately felled the catcher, who laid on the ground for several moments before standing and eventually taking his base. With emotions still running high from the previous inning’s brawl, Betances was ejected.
The second incident followed in the seventh inning of the Tigers’ series opener against the White Sox. McCann tag teamed with second baseman Ian Kinsler to catch Yolmer Sanchez as he attempted to steal home, resulting in a hard — though not illegal — collision at the plate.
While the Tigers haven’t been treating their backstop with kid gloves, they can’t afford to lose him if they intend to make a last-ditch effort to enter the AL wild card race next month. McCann isn’t just a fixture behind the dish; he’s been one of the hottest hitters in Detroit’s lineup during the second half, too, and entered Saturday’s game slashing .330/.388/.472 with three home runs and an .860 OPS through 116 PA.
Whatever the extent of head athletic trainer Kevin Rand’s concerns, it wasn’t enough to sideline McCann through the rest of the weekend series. He’s scheduled to start behind the plate when the Tigers take on the White Sox for Game 2 at 7:10 ET.
Left-hander Danny Duffy is headed to the 10-day disabled list with left elbow impingement and valgus extension overload, the Royals announced Saturday. Duffy will be eligible to return on September 5 barring any further complications. In a corresponding move, the Royals selected the contract of left-handed reliever Onelki Garcia from Triple-A Omaha and shifted center fielder Bubba Starling to the 60-day disabled list.
It’s a harsh blow to the Royals’ playoff chances, as the team entered Saturday’s competition just 1.5 games back of a wild card spot. Unless Duffy makes a quick recovery (never a guarantee with elbow issues), making a run at the postseason without their ace starter might prove an insurmountable hurdle. The lefty already missed 36 days of the 2017 season after rehabbing a left oblique strain, though this is the first sign of elbow trouble he’s had since 2013. He’s 8-8 through 21 starts with Kansas City and currently holds a career-best 3.1 fWAR, supplemented by a 3.78 ERA, 2.5 BB/9 and 8.0 SO/9 over 131 innings.
In Duffy’s absence, the team will turn to left-hander Eric Skoglund for Sunday’s series finale against the Indians. The rookie starter is 1-1 in three starts with the Royals, and delivered six runs, five walks and eight strikeouts over his first 9 2/3 big league innings.