Jedd Gyorko exits game with right hamstring injury

Cardinals’ third baseman Jedd Gyorko left Saturday’s game with a right hamstring injury after running the bases in the eighth inning. The extent of the injury will be determined pending further tests on Sunday, but a disabled list assignment seems likely after manager Mike Matheny told reporters it “didn’t look good.”

In the eighth inning, with two outs and the bases loaded, Kolten Wong slashed a base hit to right field, plating Yadier Molina for the tying run. Gyorko was close on Molina’s heels, but abruptly stopped after rounding third base and limped off the field with a trainer.

Pinch-runner Carlos Martinez replaced Gyorko at third, but Greg Garcia quickly lined out to end the inning. The Cardinals returned in the ninth to complete their rally, clinching the win with a two-run, walk-off home run from Tommy Pham and evening the series 1-1.

In Gyorko’s absence, the Cardinals could turn to Garcia to take a few reps at the hot corner. Brian Stull of stlbaseballweekly.com suggests that Aledmys Diaz or Patrick Wisdom might be in line for a promotion as well, though Diaz has handled third base just six times in the minors this season and Wisdom isn’t currently on the 40-man roster.

