Jedd Gyorko exits game with right hamstring injury

Cardinals’ third baseman Jedd Gyorko left Saturday’s game with a right hamstring injury after running the bases in the eighth inning. The extent of the injury will be determined pending further tests on Sunday, but a disabled list assignment seems likely after manager Mike Matheny told reporters it “didn’t look good.”
In the eighth inning, with two outs and the bases loaded, Kolten Wong slashed a base hit to right field, plating Yadier Molina for the tying run. Gyorko was close on Molina’s heels, but abruptly stopped after rounding third base and limped off the field with a trainer.
Pinch-runner Carlos Martinez replaced Gyorko at third, but Greg Garcia quickly lined out to end the inning. The Cardinals returned in the ninth to complete their rally, clinching the win with a two-run, walk-off home run from Tommy Pham and evening the series 1-1.
In Gyorko’s absence, the Cardinals could turn to Garcia to take a few reps at the hot corner. Brian Stull of stlbaseballweekly.com suggests that Aledmys Diaz or Patrick Wisdom might be in line for a promotion as well, though Diaz has handled third base just six times in the minors this season and Wisdom isn’t currently on the 40-man roster.
Mike Clevinger and Jason Hammel went head-to-head in a true pitcher’s duel on Saturday, each posting several no-hit innings while their respective offenses scrambled to get on the board. Center fielder Bradley Zimmer backed Clevinger’s efforts with a five-star catch in the fifth, bellyflopping on a deep fly ball to preserve the shutout and end the inning.
Zimmer came through again for the Indians again in the bottom of the sixth inning, working a full count against the Royals’ Jason Hammel and lacing a single just under the glove of Alcides Escobar to break up the righty’s perfect game attempt.
That appeared to open the floodgates for the Indians’ offense, who broke through with Roberto Perez‘s two-RBI home run and added two solo shots from Edwin Encarnacion and Carlos Santana to take a four-run lead. The Royals, on the other hand, still couldn’t find a toehold against Clevinger, who exited with six frames of four-hit, nine-strikeout ball and left the rest of the shutout in the capable hands of Bryan Shaw, Dan Otero and Cody Allen for the Indians’ third win in a row.
The Rangers acquired right-handed reliever Paolo Espino from the Brewers for cash considerations, the teams announced Saturday. Espino was designated for assignment on Wednesday to clear space on the 40-man roster for Triple-A right-hander Aaron Brooks. Espino will assume fellow right-hander Tanner Schepper’s place on the Rangers’ active roster and is expected to report to Triple-A Round Rock.
The 30-year-old rookie totaled just six appearances in the big leagues this season, compiling a 6.11 ERA, 4.1 BB/9 and 6.6 SO/9 over 17 2/3 innings. He adjusted his command to much better results in Triple-A Colorado Springs, and polished off 75 2/3 innings there with a 4.52 ERA, 1.7 BB/9 and 8.7 SO/9.
Espino isn’t a huge get for the Rangers. He’s more journeyman than proven veteran and has struggled to produce consistent results over the last several seasons. Still, he could get another shot at the majors in September and, at the very least, will give the club some organizational depth as they try to close their two-game gap in the wild card standings.