Yoenis Cespedes headed to disabled list with right hamstring strain

Yoenis Cespedes exited Friday’s 4-2 win over the Nationals with a right hamstring strain, one that general manager Sandy Alderson says is as severe as his last one. He’s expected to be placed on the disabled list and has not been given a concrete timetable for recovery, though it isn’t too much of a stretch to imagine that he could miss the rest of the 2017 season.

Cespedes suffered the injury after running the bases in the first inning of Friday’s series opener. He tried to score from second on Dominic Smith’s single, but started hobbling as he ran from third base toward home plate. When the umpires nullified the RBI after determining that the ball struck second-base ump Andy Fletcher, Cespedes was removed from the game.

There’s no question that the Mets have been through the wringer when it comes to player injuries this season, and while they’re in no position to make a run at the postseason in September, losing Cespedes is still a tough blow. Prior to Friday’s injury, the left fielder carried a .292/.350/.540 batting line, 17 home runs and an .890 OPS through 320 PA in 2017. This will be his second stint on the disabled list after missing 43 days with hamstring tightness earlier this year.

