Yoenis Cespedes headed to disabled list with right hamstring strain

Yoenis Cespedes exited Friday’s 4-2 win over the Nationals with a right hamstring strain, one that general manager Sandy Alderson says is as severe as his last one. He’s expected to be placed on the disabled list and has not been given a concrete timetable for recovery, though it isn’t too much of a stretch to imagine that he could miss the rest of the 2017 season.
Cespedes suffered the injury after running the bases in the first inning of Friday’s series opener. He tried to score from second on Dominic Smith’s single, but started hobbling as he ran from third base toward home plate. When the umpires nullified the RBI after determining that the ball struck second-base ump Andy Fletcher, Cespedes was removed from the game.
There’s no question that the Mets have been through the wringer when it comes to player injuries this season, and while they’re in no position to make a run at the postseason in September, losing Cespedes is still a tough blow. Prior to Friday’s injury, the left fielder carried a .292/.350/.540 batting line, 17 home runs and an .890 OPS through 320 PA in 2017. This will be his second stint on the disabled list after missing 43 days with hamstring tightness earlier this year.
Mets’ hurler Jacob deGrom pitched himself into the history books on Friday, whiffing 10 of 29 batters over 7 2/3 innings against the Nationals. The strong start was a breath of fresh air for the right-hander, whose win snapped a rough two-game losing streak and marked his ninth start with double-digit strikeouts this season.
The penultimate strikeout of deGrom’s outing, a three-pitch knockdown against Michael A. Taylor, placed the pitcher in rare company. He now owns 200 strikeouts on the year (201 following his inning-ending punch-out against Alejandro De Aza) and is one of four Mets’ pitchers with multiple 200-strikeout seasons under his belt, including Tom Seaver (1968-1976), Dwight Gooden (1984-1986, 1990) and David Cone (1988, 1990-1992).
While deGrom has yet to match the sparkling pitching line he posted in 2015, he needs just five more strikeouts to eclipse his all-time single-season strikeout record of 205. He entered Friday’s competition with a 3.49 ERA, 2.6 BB/9 and career-best 10.4 SO/9 through 165 innings in 2017.
Red Sox’ third baseman Eduardo Nunez found himself on the wrong end of a collision with the Orioles’ Manny Machado on Friday. The two bumped into each other in the second inning, when Machado tried to beat a throw from catcher Sandy Leon and slid feet-first into second base. Machado came away from the collision no worse for wear, but Nunez was quickly removed from the game after sustaining a left wrist/thumb injury and is listed as day-to-day for the time being.
The slight silver lining: The crash didn’t appear to be intentional, which hasn’t always been the case with Machado. Rather, it looked like some combination of Leon’s wide throw to second and Nunez’s awkward fall was to blame for the injury.
Since the X-rays came back negative, the Red Sox’ third baseman isn’t expected to require a stint on the disabled list, though he’s unlikely to return to the lineup until next week. Prior to the incident, Nunez went 0-for-1 with a groundout against opposing pitcher Jeremy Hellickson. He’s batting .340/.369/.575 with six home runs and a .945 OPS since his trade from the Giants last month.