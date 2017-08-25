Suspensions Announced for the Tigers-Yankees Brawl

Click to email (Opens in new window)

Major League Baseball has handed down the discipline from yesterday’s Tigers-Yankees brawl. It breaks down thusly:

Tigers first baseman Miguel Cabrera has received a seven-game suspension for inciting the first bench-clearing incident and fighting.

Yankees catcher Gary Sánchez has received a four-game suspension for fighting, including throwing punches.

Tigers pitcher Alex Wilson has received a four-game suspension for intentionally throwing a pitch at Todd Frazier of the Yankees while warnings were in place for both sides.

Yankees catcher Austin Romine has received a two-game suspension for fighting, including throwing punches.

Tigers manager Brad Ausmus has received a one-game suspension for the intentional actions of Wilson while warnings were in place.

They all got fines as well.

Also receiving fines: Yankees manager Joe Girardi, Yankees bench coach Rob Thomson, Yankees outfielder Brett Gardner, Yankees pitcher Tommy Kahnle and Tigers shortstop José Iglesias. In addition, two members of the Yankees, first baseman Garrett Cooper and outfielder Clint Frazier, received fines for entering the field while being on the disabled list.

Nothing for Dellin Betances for throwing at James McCann‘s head, which led to his ejection. Betances claimed that it was accidental, so apparently MLB believed him.

The managers and coaches are unable to appeal their suspensions. The players will all, presumably, appeal, thus allowing them to play tonight.

