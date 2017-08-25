Associated Press

Suspensions Announced for the Tigers-Yankees Brawl

Aug 25, 2017
Major League Baseball has handed down the discipline from yesterday’s Tigers-Yankees brawl. It breaks down thusly:

  • Tigers first baseman Miguel Cabrera has received a seven-game suspension for inciting the first bench-clearing incident and fighting.
  • Yankees catcher Gary Sánchez has received a four-game suspension for fighting, including throwing punches.
  • Tigers pitcher Alex Wilson has received a four-game suspension for intentionally throwing a pitch at Todd Frazier of the Yankees while warnings were in place for both sides.
  • Yankees catcher Austin Romine has received a two-game suspension for fighting, including throwing punches.
  • Tigers manager Brad Ausmus has received a one-game suspension for the intentional actions of Wilson while warnings were in place.

They all got fines as well.

Also receiving fines: Yankees manager Joe Girardi, Yankees bench coach Rob Thomson, Yankees outfielder Brett Gardner, Yankees pitcher Tommy Kahnle and Tigers shortstop José Iglesias. In addition, two members of the Yankees, first baseman Garrett Cooper and outfielder Clint Frazier, received fines for entering the field while being on the disabled list.

Nothing for Dellin Betances for throwing at James McCann‘s head, which led to his ejection. Betances claimed that it was accidental, so apparently MLB believed him.

The managers and coaches are unable to appeal their suspensions. The players will all, presumably, appeal, thus allowing them to play tonight.

Andrew Miller shut down for 5-7 days with patellofemoral syndrome

Aug 25, 2017
The Cleveland Indians announced that reliever Andrew Miller has been diagnosed with patellofemoral syndrome with associated patella tendinitis. That’s a very fancy way to say he has a bum knee. He’s been shut down 5-7 days.

That’s not a common injury in baseball, but Miller is 6’7″ so he’s going to suffer from stuff your average baseball player might not experience. Indeed, in getting this diagnosis, the Indians consulted doctors for the Cleveland Cavaliers, who are more used to dealing with stuff that ails tall guys. After his time off, the Indians say he’ll start a throwing program.

Miller usually averages around 94 MPH on his fastball. During his last two outings he’s averaged 92.1 and 90.1 MPH, presumably because of the knee. The lefty is carrying a 1.65 ERA with a 79/16 K/BB ratio in 54 2/3 innings on the season.

Rays to sign Danny Espinosa

Aug 25, 2017
Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports that the Rays are going to sign free agent Danny Espinosa.

Espinosa was just designated for assignment by the Mariners, for whom he only played eight games. He began the year with the Angels but only hit .162/.237/.276 in 77 games. This is, quite obviously, a depth move.