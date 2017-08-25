Grant Dayton to undergo Tommy John surgery

Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times reports that Dodgers’ rookie reliever Grant Dayton is scheduled to undergo Tommy John surgery on his left elbow. The left-hander felt a popping sensation in his elbow during warm-ups last Friday and underwent two rounds of testing while the Dodgers tried to pinpoint the injury.
Dayton, 29, is in his second campaign with the Dodgers. He pitched just 23 2/3 innings for the big league club in 2017, earning a 4.94 ERA, 4.6 BB/9 and 7.6 SO/9 in 29 relief appearances before succumbing to a bout of neck stiffness. The elbow problems surfaced during his rehab stint in Double-A Tulsa, where he was preparing for a one-week stay before transferring to Triple-A Oklahoma City to finish out the remainder of his stint on the 10-day disabled list.
The Dodgers have yet to announce a concrete timeline for Dayton’s return, but he appears likely to miss the majority of the 2018 season during the estimated year-long recovery process.
Major League Baseball has handed down the discipline from yesterday’s Tigers-Yankees brawl. It breaks down thusly:
- Tigers first baseman Miguel Cabrera has received a seven-game suspension for inciting the first bench-clearing incident and fighting.
- Yankees catcher Gary Sánchez has received a four-game suspension for fighting, including throwing punches.
- Tigers pitcher Alex Wilson has received a four-game suspension for intentionally throwing a pitch at Todd Frazier of the Yankees while warnings were in place for both sides.
- Yankees catcher Austin Romine has received a two-game suspension for fighting, including throwing punches.
- Tigers manager Brad Ausmus has received a one-game suspension for the intentional actions of Wilson while warnings were in place.
They all got fines as well.
Also receiving fines: Yankees manager Joe Girardi, Yankees bench coach Rob Thomson, Yankees outfielder Brett Gardner, Yankees pitcher Tommy Kahnle and Tigers shortstop José Iglesias. In addition, two members of the Yankees, first baseman Garrett Cooper and outfielder Clint Frazier, received fines for entering the field while being on the disabled list.
Nothing for Dellin Betances for throwing at James McCann‘s head, which led to his ejection. Betances claimed that it was accidental, so apparently MLB believed him.
The managers and coaches are unable to appeal their suspensions. The players will all, presumably, appeal, thus allowing them to play tonight.
The Cleveland Indians announced that reliever Andrew Miller has been diagnosed with patellofemoral syndrome with associated patella tendinitis. That’s a very fancy way to say he has a bum knee. He’s been shut down 5-7 days.
That’s not a common injury in baseball, but Miller is 6’7″ so he’s going to suffer from stuff your average baseball player might not experience. Indeed, in getting this diagnosis, the Indians consulted doctors for the Cleveland Cavaliers, who are more used to dealing with stuff that ails tall guys. After his time off, the Indians say he’ll start a throwing program.
Miller usually averages around 94 MPH on his fastball. During his last two outings he’s averaged 92.1 and 90.1 MPH, presumably because of the knee. The lefty is carrying a 1.65 ERA with a 79/16 K/BB ratio in 54 2/3 innings on the season.