Grant Dayton to undergo Tommy John surgery

Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times reports that Dodgers’ rookie reliever Grant Dayton is scheduled to undergo Tommy John surgery on his left elbow. The left-hander felt a popping sensation in his elbow during warm-ups last Friday and underwent two rounds of testing while the Dodgers tried to pinpoint the injury.

Dayton, 29, is in his second campaign with the Dodgers. He pitched just 23 2/3 innings for the big league club in 2017, earning a 4.94 ERA, 4.6 BB/9 and 7.6 SO/9 in 29 relief appearances before succumbing to a bout of neck stiffness. The elbow problems surfaced during his rehab stint in Double-A Tulsa, where he was preparing for a one-week stay before transferring to Triple-A Oklahoma City to finish out the remainder of his stint on the 10-day disabled list.

The Dodgers have yet to announce a concrete timeline for Dayton’s return, but he appears likely to miss the majority of the 2018 season during the estimated year-long recovery process.

