Eduardo Nunez leaves game with left wrist sprain

Red Sox’ third baseman Eduardo Nunez found himself on the wrong end of a collision with the Orioles’ Manny Machado on Friday. The two bumped into each other in the second inning, when Machado tried to beat a throw from catcher Sandy Leon and slid feet-first into second base. Machado came away from the collision no worse for wear, but Nunez was quickly removed from the game after sustaining a left wrist/thumb injury and is listed as day-to-day for the time being.
The slight silver lining: The crash didn’t appear to be intentional, which hasn’t always been the case with Machado. Rather, it looked like some combination of Leon’s wide throw to second and Nunez’s awkward fall was to blame for the injury.
Since the X-rays came back negative, the Red Sox’ third baseman isn’t expected to require a stint on the disabled list, though he’s unlikely to return to the lineup until next week. Prior to the incident, Nunez went 0-for-1 with a groundout against opposing pitcher Jeremy Hellickson. He’s batting .340/.369/.575 with six home runs and a .945 OPS since his trade from the Giants last month.
Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times reports that Dodgers’ rookie reliever Grant Dayton is scheduled to undergo Tommy John surgery on his left elbow. The left-hander felt a popping sensation in his elbow during warm-ups last Friday and underwent two rounds of testing while the Dodgers tried to pinpoint the injury.
Dayton, 29, is in his second campaign with the Dodgers. He pitched just 23 2/3 innings for the big league club in 2017, earning a 4.94 ERA, 4.6 BB/9 and 7.6 SO/9 in 29 relief appearances before succumbing to a bout of neck stiffness. The elbow problems surfaced during his rehab stint in Double-A Tulsa, where he was preparing for a one-week stay before transferring to Triple-A Oklahoma City to finish out the remainder of his stint on the 10-day disabled list.
The Dodgers have yet to announce a concrete timeline for Dayton’s return, but he appears likely to miss the majority of the 2018 season during the estimated year-long recovery process.
Major League Baseball has handed down the discipline from yesterday’s Tigers-Yankees brawl. It breaks down thusly:
- Tigers first baseman Miguel Cabrera has received a seven-game suspension for inciting the first bench-clearing incident and fighting.
- Yankees catcher Gary Sánchez has received a four-game suspension for fighting, including throwing punches.
- Tigers pitcher Alex Wilson has received a four-game suspension for intentionally throwing a pitch at Todd Frazier of the Yankees while warnings were in place for both sides.
- Yankees catcher Austin Romine has received a two-game suspension for fighting, including throwing punches.
- Tigers manager Brad Ausmus has received a one-game suspension for the intentional actions of Wilson while warnings were in place.
They all got fines as well.
Also receiving fines: Yankees manager Joe Girardi, Yankees bench coach Rob Thomson, Yankees outfielder Brett Gardner, Yankees pitcher Tommy Kahnle and Tigers shortstop José Iglesias. In addition, two members of the Yankees, first baseman Garrett Cooper and outfielder Clint Frazier, received fines for entering the field while being on the disabled list.
Nothing for Dellin Betances for throwing at James McCann‘s head, which led to his ejection. Betances claimed that it was accidental, so apparently MLB believed him.
The managers and coaches are unable to appeal their suspensions. The players will all, presumably, appeal, thus allowing them to play tonight.