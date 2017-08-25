Eduardo Nunez leaves game with left wrist sprain

Red Sox’ third baseman Eduardo Nunez found himself on the wrong end of a collision with the Orioles’ Manny Machado on Friday. The two bumped into each other in the second inning, when Machado tried to beat a throw from catcher Sandy Leon and slid feet-first into second base. Machado came away from the collision no worse for wear, but Nunez was quickly removed from the game after sustaining a left wrist/thumb injury and is listed as day-to-day for the time being.

The slight silver lining: The crash didn’t appear to be intentional, which hasn’t always been the case with Machado. Rather, it looked like some combination of Leon’s wide throw to second and Nunez’s awkward fall was to blame for the injury.

Since the X-rays came back negative, the Red Sox’ third baseman isn’t expected to require a stint on the disabled list, though he’s unlikely to return to the lineup until next week. Prior to the incident, Nunez went 0-for-1 with a groundout against opposing pitcher Jeremy Hellickson. He’s batting .340/.369/.575 with six home runs and a .945 OPS since his trade from the Giants last month.

