Andrew Miller shut down for 5-7 days with patellofemoral syndrome

The Cleveland Indians announced that reliever Andrew Miller has been diagnosed with patellofemoral syndrome with associated patella tendinitis. That’s a very fancy way to say he has a bum knee. He’s been shut down 5-7 days.

That’s not a common injury in baseball, but Miller is 6’7″ so he’s going to suffer from stuff your average baseball player might not experience. Indeed, in getting this diagnosis, the Indians consulted doctors for the Cleveland Cavaliers, who are more used to dealing with stuff that ails tall guys. After his time off, the Indians say he’ll start a throwing program.

Miller usually averages around 94 MPH on his fastball. During his last two outings he’s averaged 92.1 and 90.1 MPH, presumably because of the knee. The lefty is carrying a 1.65 ERA with a 79/16 K/BB ratio in 54 2/3 innings on the season.

Follow @craigcalcaterra