Andrew Miller shut down for 5-7 days with patellofemoral syndrome

The Cleveland Indians announced that reliever Andrew Miller has been diagnosed with patellofemoral syndrome with associated patella tendinitis. That’s a very fancy way to say he has a bum knee. He’s been shut down 5-7 days.
That’s not a common injury in baseball, but Miller is 6’7″ so he’s going to suffer from stuff your average baseball player might not experience. Indeed, in getting this diagnosis, the Indians consulted doctors for the Cleveland Cavaliers, who are more used to dealing with stuff that ails tall guys. After his time off, the Indians say he’ll start a throwing program.
Miller usually averages around 94 MPH on his fastball. During his last two outings he’s averaged 92.1 and 90.1 MPH, presumably because of the knee. The lefty is carrying a 1.65 ERA with a 79/16 K/BB ratio in 54 2/3 innings on the season.
Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports that the Rays are going to sign free agent Danny Espinosa.
Espinosa was just designated for assignment by the Mariners, for whom he only played eight games. He began the year with the Angels but only hit .162/.237/.276 in 77 games. This is, quite obviously, a depth move.
Yesterday Mets outfielder Michael Conforto dislocated shoulder as the result of a hard swing. It’s worse than just the dislocation, however: Conforto has a torn posterior capsule in his left shoulder and may require surgery. He’ll go and get a second opinion, but it seems likely that the injury has ended Conforto’s season.
It was a good season until now, too. Conforto is hitting .280/.386/.558 with 27 homers and 68 driven in. He made his first ever All-Star team in July.
Tough break. Here’s hoping he’s back to full strength come spring.