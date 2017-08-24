Getty Images

Yankees, Tigers throw down in a big time brawl

By Craig CalcaterraAug 24, 2017, 3:52 PM EDT

Fisticuffs broke out in Comerica Park this afternoon between the Tigers and the Yankees. And this was an actual fight, not the usual sort of pussyfooting around that we’ve come to expect.

It all started with Gary Sanchez getting hit by Tigers starter Michael Fulmer in the fifth inning. That hit, one has to assume, was out of frustration after Sanchez hit a homer earlier in the game, his fourth in the series. Then, in the bottom of the sixth, Yankees pitcher Tommy Kahnle threw behind Miguel Cabrera. The home plate umpire immediately ejected Kahnle and manager Joe Girardi. Aroldis Chapman came into the game.

Before Chapman could throw a pitch, however, Cabrera and catcher Austin Romine began jawing at each other. After Romine took his mask off, Cabrera shoved Romine and they were off to the races, complete with punches thrown:

Another view:

Watch Gary Sanchez earn what should be a suspension for coming in with this sucker punch into the pile:

 

My favorite part was the Yankees relievers hauling butt to join the fun:

They’re still untangling this one. Updates soon.

UPDATE: Cabrera and Romine were ejected. Since the only other catcher available for the Yankees is Sanchez, who was the DH, he’ll catch and the Yankees will lose their designated hitter.

UPDATE: Holy moly, in the bottom of the seventh, an inning after the heat had died down, Dellin Betances came into the game and beaned Tigers catcher James McCann in the head with his second pitch. McCann seems to be OK — he got right up — and everyone’s out on the field again. No one is fighting, though. Betances has been ejected, as has Yankees bench coach Rob Thomson. He’s complaining like it’s some injustice, but at this point it’s ridiculous to think that it was anything but intentional and, of course, warnings were issued.

UPDATE: And now Alex Wilson of the Tigers has plunked Todd Frazier, leading to more pushing and shoving. Wilson has been ejected. Pretty soon they’re gonna have to activate Joe Girardi and Brad Ausmus to play.

Mets shut down Zack Wheeler for the rest of the season

By Bill BaerAug 24, 2017, 4:45 PM EDT

Another day, another dose of injury-related news for the Mets. James Wagner of The New York Times reports that the Mets have shut down starter Zack Wheeler for the remainder of the season. Wheeler was placed on the disabled list last month with a stress reaction in his right arm. He recently tried to resume a throwing program and apparently faced a setback.

Wheeler, 27, ends his 2017 campaign with a 5.21 ERA and an 81/40 K/BB ratio over 86 1/3 innings. The right-hander will be eligible for arbitration for the second of three seasons going into the offseason.

Steven Matz underwent season-ending surgery on Wednesday. The Mets have also been without Noah Syndergaard and have dealt with injuries to other pitchers including Matt Harvey, Seth Lugo, and Jeurys Familia (who will be activated soon). It’s been a rough year.

The Pirates are trying to get Jung Ho Kang into the Dominican Winter League

By Craig CalcaterraAug 24, 2017, 3:17 PM EDT

Last December, Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Jung Ho Kang crashed a BMW into a guard rail and fled the scene. He reportedly had a blood alcohol level at 0.084 percent, which was over South Korea’s legal limit of 0.05 percent. It was his third drunk driving offense in Korea and led to an eight month suspended sentence. It also led to him being denied a visa to come to the United States to play baseball.

But while he can’t get over here, the Pirates are not giving up on him, it seems. Bill Brink of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports that they’re trying to get him some playing time in the Dominican Winter League.

It’s a sensible move if the Pirates think that Kang will be able to come back to the U.S. to play in 2018 — he hasn’t played baseball of any kind since last season — but it’s hard to see how he’ll get a visa to come here to play. Especially in the current political climate in which visas, especially for those with criminal records, can be expected to be much harder to come by.