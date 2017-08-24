Video: Mike Estabrook makes an incredibly bad call at first base

First base umpire Mike Estabrook made one of the worst calls of the season on a play in the top of the fifth inning of Thursday afternoon’s game between the Mets and Diamondbacks. With the Mets up 1-0, the D-Backs were threatening with runners on first and second. Unfortunately, pitcher Robbie Ray was up. On the first pitch he saw from Rafael Montero, Ray dropped down a bunt on the third base side. Wilmer Flores initially broke back towards the bag, so he had to pivot and come back in on the ball and whip it across the diamond. Ray was a couple of steps past the first base bag when the ball hit Dominic Smith’s glove, but Estabrook ruled Ray out. The call was quickly overturned.
No word yet if the umpires plan to wear white wristbands in protest of me pointing out this horrible call.
The Phillies lost 9-8 to the Marlins on Thursday afternoon, running their record to 3-9 over their last 12 games. Outfielder Rhys Hoskins continues to hit, though, as he smacked his eighth homer, a solo shot in the bottom of the second inning off of Vance Worley which knotted the game at one apiece.
Eight homers through his first 15 games matches a major league record also held by Carlos Delgado and Trevor Story. Along with the eight dingers, Hoskins has 19 RBI, 13 runs scored, and a .283/.406/.755 triple-slash line in 64 plate appearances.
Many wondered if Hoskins’ success at Triple-A would translate to the majors. In the early going, it has. He hit 38 home runs and knocked in 116 runs for Triple-A Lehigh Valley last year. He smacked 29 dingers and drove in 91 runs at Triple-A this year before his promotion to the bigs.
Though the Mets’ disappointing season can’t be blamed on manager Terry Collins, Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports says it’s unlikely the skipper is kept beyond this season. Collins has an expiring contract, which makes for a clean transition.
The Mets lost on Thursday afternoon to the Diamondbacks and now sit with a 55-71 record, good for fourth place in the NL East. It seems the club has had bad news roll in every day. They’ve played most of the year without Noah Syndergaard and the whole year without David Wright. Meanwhile, Matt Harvey, Steven Matz, Zack Wheeler, Jeurys Familia, Michael Conforto, Seth Lugo, Neil Walker, and Asdrubal Cabrera — among others — have all been injured at some point.
Heyman quotes an unnamed rival executive, who said, “If [Collins] had all those pitchers, it’d be a different story.” And it’s true.
Collins’ ouster won’t be popular as he’s well-regarded within the organization and by his players. He led the team to the World Series in 2015, the club’s first postseason appearance since 2006. They made the playoffs again last year, but lost the Wild Card game to the Giants. Overall, he’s 536-562 (.488) in the regular season over seven years as the Mets’ manager.