Video: Mike Estabrook makes an incredibly bad call at first base

First base umpire Mike Estabrook made one of the worst calls of the season on a play in the top of the fifth inning of Thursday afternoon’s game between the Mets and Diamondbacks. With the Mets up 1-0, the D-Backs were threatening with runners on first and second. Unfortunately, pitcher Robbie Ray was up. On the first pitch he saw from Rafael Montero, Ray dropped down a bunt on the third base side. Wilmer Flores initially broke back towards the bag, so he had to pivot and come back in on the ball and whip it across the diamond. Ray was a couple of steps past the first base bag when the ball hit Dominic Smith’s glove, but Estabrook ruled Ray out. The call was quickly overturned.

No word yet if the umpires plan to wear white wristbands in protest of me pointing out this horrible call.

