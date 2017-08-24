The Pirates are trying to get Jung Ho Kang into the Dominican Winter League

The saga of Rally Cat has taken a troubling turn.

When last we checked in on this story, the Feral Cat Outreach center of St. Louis had taken temporary custody of Rally Cat and the St. Louis Cardinals believed they were going to obtain full custody. They had even planned a Rally Cat promotion and everything.

Not so fast, says the lawyer working for the Feral Cat Outreach Center! From the Riverfront Times:

Rally Cat may have captured the hearts of Cardinals’ fans, but the team cannot count on recapturing Rally Cat, says Albert Watkins. The quotable Clayton attorney says he has been retained to help the St. Louis Feral Cat Outreach fight for the feline’s best interests — and at this point, the nonprofit is not at all convinced that his future lies with the Cardinals’ organization. “While he will always be a Redbirds fan, he has to think about his future as well,” Watkins says. “His working days in the playing fields of Busch Stadium appear to be over. … Much like any custody battle for children the world over, what’s important here is what’s in the best interests of the health and welfare of the cat.”

It seems the Cardinals have upset the Feral Cat Outreach Center by virtue of their presuming that they’d get Rally Cat when it was anything but a done deal. They may have big plans for Rally Cat, but the Center’s lawyer says that there are still unanswered questions about how the cat will be taken care of. It’s all rather vague and some personal discord between Cardinals officials and Center officials seem to be complicating it. A tale as old as time? I dunno.

I do know cats, though. I’ve adopted seven cats from shelters in the past 22 years and there is, without question, a varying degree of, well, difficulty one experiences with certain shelters. Some are happy for anyone to come and take their cats as long as they seem like nice people and have a permanent address. Others are a lot more exacting. Back in 1995 I got a cat from a shelter in Alexandria, Virginia. They wouldn’t let me take her home until they conducted a home visit. No lie. They sent someone to my apartment to make sure it was suitable. I appreciated that their heart was in the right place — and I ended up getting the cat — but it was all rather ridiculous.

It’s hard to say if that’s what’s going on here. Maybe the Center in St. Louis is legitimately worried that the cat will become a sideshow and be shuffled between homes of interns or something. Maybe they’re just trying to get a big donation from the Cardinals. Maybe this lawyer is just a publicity hound and the story is getting blown out of proportion.

I will tip my cap to the lawyer for his hustle, though. If I knew there was business to be found in representing cats, I’d probably still be in the game.

UPDATE: OH NOES!

