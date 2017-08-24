Getty Images

The Pirates are trying to get Jung Ho Kang into the Dominican Winter League

By Craig CalcaterraAug 24, 2017, 3:17 PM EDT

Last December, Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Jung Ho Kang crashed a BMW into a guard rail and fled the scene. He reportedly had a blood alcohol level at 0.084 percent, which was over South Korea’s legal limit of 0.05 percent. It was his third drunk driving offense in Korea and led to an eight month suspended sentence. It also led to him being denied a visa to come to the United States to play baseball.

But while he can’t get over here, the Pirates are not giving up on him, it seems. Bill Brink of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports that they’re trying to get him some playing time in the Dominican Winter League.

It’s a sensible move if the Pirates think that Kang will be able to come back to the U.S. to play in 2018 — he hasn’t played baseball of any kind since last season — but it’s hard to see how he’ll get a visa to come here to play. Especially in the current political climate in which visas, especially for those with criminal records, can be expected to be much harder to come by.

UPDATE: Michael Conforto dislocated his shoulder

By Craig CalcaterraAug 24, 2017, 2:11 PM EDT

UPDATE: Conforto has a dislocated shoulder. That could be less serious than it appeared or it could be really serious depending on whether or not there was additional damage. There will likely be a further update and, in all likelihood, an MRI in Conforto’s future.

2:11 PM: Mets outfielder Michael Conforto left this afternoon’s game against the Diamondbacks with an apparent left shoulder injury.

Conforto fell to the ground after a hard swing and miss in the bottom of the fifth inning and he was clutching his left shoulder as he walked off the field. There should be an update later this afternoon, but it’s hard to see how it’ll be anything other than bad news.

Lawyers have taken over the Rally Cat Saga

By Craig CalcaterraAug 24, 2017, 1:49 PM EDT

The saga of Rally Cat has taken a troubling turn.

When last we checked in on this story, the Feral Cat Outreach center of St. Louis had taken temporary custody of Rally Cat and the St. Louis Cardinals believed they were going to obtain full custody. They had even planned a Rally Cat promotion and everything.

Not so fast, says the lawyer working for the Feral Cat Outreach Center! From the Riverfront Times:

Rally Cat may have captured the hearts of Cardinals’ fans, but the team cannot count on recapturing Rally Cat, says Albert Watkins.

The quotable Clayton attorney says he has been retained to help the St. Louis Feral Cat Outreach fight for the feline’s best interests — and at this point, the nonprofit is not at all convinced that his future lies with the Cardinals’ organization.

“While he will always be a Redbirds fan, he has to think about his future as well,” Watkins says. “His working days in the playing fields of Busch Stadium appear to be over. … Much like any custody battle for children the world over, what’s important here is what’s in the best interests of the health and welfare of the cat.”

It seems the Cardinals have upset the Feral Cat Outreach Center by virtue of their presuming that they’d get Rally Cat when it was anything but a done deal. They may have big plans for Rally Cat, but the Center’s lawyer says that there are still unanswered questions about how the cat will be taken care of. It’s all rather vague and some personal discord between Cardinals officials and Center officials seem to be complicating it. A tale as old as time? I dunno.

I do know cats, though. I’ve adopted seven cats from shelters in the past 22 years and there is, without question, a varying degree of, well, difficulty one experiences with certain shelters. Some are happy for anyone to come and take their cats as long as they seem like nice people and have a permanent address. Others are a lot more exacting. Back in 1995 I got a cat from a shelter in Alexandria, Virginia. They wouldn’t let me take her home until they conducted a home visit. No lie. They sent someone to my apartment to make sure it was suitable. I appreciated that their heart was in the right place — and I ended up getting the cat — but it was all rather ridiculous.

It’s hard to say if that’s what’s going on here. Maybe the Center in St. Louis is legitimately worried that the cat will become a sideshow and be shuffled between homes of interns or something. Maybe they’re just trying to get a big donation from the Cardinals. Maybe this lawyer is just a publicity hound and the story is getting blown out of proportion.

I will tip my cap to the lawyer for his hustle, though. If I knew there was business to be found in representing cats, I’d probably still be in the game.

