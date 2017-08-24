Report: Unlikely the Mets keep Terry Collins beyond this season

Though the Mets’ disappointing season can’t be blamed on manager Terry Collins, Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports says it’s unlikely the skipper is kept beyond this season. Collins has an expiring contract, which makes for a clean transition.
The Mets lost on Thursday afternoon to the Diamondbacks and now sit with a 55-71 record, good for fourth place in the NL East. It seems the club has had bad news roll in every day. They’ve played most of the year without Noah Syndergaard and the whole year without David Wright. Meanwhile, Matt Harvey, Steven Matz, Zack Wheeler, Jeurys Familia, Michael Conforto, Seth Lugo, Neil Walker, and Asdrubal Cabrera — among others — have all been injured at some point.
Heyman quotes an unnamed rival executive, who said, “If [Collins] had all those pitchers, it’d be a different story.” And it’s true.
Collins’ ouster won’t be popular as he’s well-regarded within the organization and by his players. He led the team to the World Series in 2015, the club’s first postseason appearance since 2006. They made the playoffs again last year, but lost the Wild Card game to the Giants. Overall, he’s 536-562 (.488) in the regular season over seven years as the Mets’ manager.
The Phillies lost 9-8 to the Marlins on Thursday afternoon, running their record to 3-9 over their last 12 games. Outfielder Rhys Hoskins continues to hit, though, as he smacked his eighth homer, a solo shot in the bottom of the second inning off of Vance Worley which knotted the game at one apiece.
Eight homers through his first 15 games matches a major league record also held by Carlos Delgado and Trevor Story. Along with the eight dingers, Hoskins has 19 RBI, 13 runs scored, and a .283/.406/.755 triple-slash line in 64 plate appearances.
Many wondered if Hoskins’ success at Triple-A would translate to the majors. In the early going, it has. He hit 38 home runs and knocked in 116 runs for Triple-A Lehigh Valley last year. He smacked 29 dingers and drove in 91 runs at Triple-A this year before his promotion to the bigs.
Rockies closer Greg Holland has had a rough go of it lately. He served up a walk-off three-run home run to Eric Hosmer on Wednesday, marking his third blown save in his last four attempts. Prior to Thursday’s game, the right-hander had given up 12 earned runs in his last five appearances, bumping his season ERA from 1.56 to 3.77. Holland gave up some hard contact on Thursday, but protected the Rockies’ 3-2 lead over the Royals.
Despite Holland’s recent struggles, manager Bud Black plans to stick with the veteran in the closer’s role, per MLB.com’s Thomas Harding. Black said, “We’ll talk about it, but my initial instinct is to keep Greg where he is. We wouldn’t be where we are without him, and he’s going through a bit of a tough stretch as far as making pitches.”
Black added, “His arm feels good. He still has confidence. We’ve got to get him to the point where he’s locating the slider, locating the fastball and getting that last out or making that last pitch to get the save. That’s been the case the last three times when he’s been one out away, one strike away, and just hasn’t executed that pitch.”
Through his August 4 appearance, Holland was 34-for-35 in save chances with a 53/18 K/BB ratio over 40 1/3 innings. His control over the last few weeks has disappeared and he hasn’t been missing bats at nearly the same frequency, as he has a 4/6 K/BB ratio in his last six innings of work.
If Holland’s struggles continue and Black is forced to make a change, Jake McGee or Pat Neshek would figure to get a shot at save situations.