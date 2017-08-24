AP Photo/Nick Ut

Report: Lenny Dykstra accused of stealing from and trashing a Hamptons hotel

By Bill BaerAug 24, 2017, 5:50 PM EDT

Page Six is reporting that former Mets and Phillies star Lenny Dykstra is being accused of stealing from and trashing a Hamptons hotel last weekend. He allegedly tried to steal towels, bedsheets, and a receptionist’s sunglasses. The theft of the sunglasses was apparently caught on video.

Dykstra checked into Hotel ZE with a young brunette. According to owner Zach Erdem, one could smell marijuana smoke throughout the hotel. “At 3 a.m. Lenny called down, and my brother went to the room, knocked, and he was invited in by the girl who was fully naked.”

Erdem added, “When Lenny left, there were open bottles of vodka and Jack Daniel’s, stuff everywhere. The cleaner saw [drug baggies], she said it was the worst room she has seen. He left a suitcase and a bag behind and a note to ship them to his home. But there were no sheets, pillowcases and towels left in the room.”

Dykstra is denying the allegations. He said, “The stuff is still at the hotel. There was no maid service, towels and sheets were piling up, so I put it all in a laundry bag for them. I did them a favor and they call it stealing? This is ridiculous. Was I doing drugs? Absolutely not.”

Regarding the naked woman in his room, Dykstra said, “I might have had 10 women in the room, might have had 15, might have had 20. Actually, the only thing I had in that room was my [expletive] in my hand.”

Dykstra has had a less-than-stellar life post-baseball. He was sentenced to three years in prison in 2012 after pleading no contest to grand theft auto and providing a false financial statement. He’s been accused of vandalizing properties that were foreclosed. He has had numerous failed business ventures. He was arrested in 1999 for sexual harassment of a 17-year-old girl but the charges were dropped. His former housekeeper accused him of sexual assault in 2011. He has appeared on numerous TV and radio shows as well as podcasts on which he has repeatedly boasted about his sexual exploits.

Everything that has been said about the incident so far fits Dykstra’s character, so it’s very easy to believe. If Erdem plans to take Dykstra to court, we’ll get to see if the claims hold up.

Mets shut down Zack Wheeler for the rest of the season

By Bill BaerAug 24, 2017, 4:45 PM EDT

Another day, another dose of injury-related news for the Mets. James Wagner of The New York Times reports that the Mets have shut down starter Zack Wheeler for the remainder of the season. Wheeler was placed on the disabled list last month with a stress reaction in his right arm. He recently tried to resume a throwing program and apparently faced a setback.

Wheeler, 27, ends his 2017 campaign with a 5.21 ERA and an 81/40 K/BB ratio over 86 1/3 innings. The right-hander will be eligible for arbitration for the second of three seasons going into the offseason.

Steven Matz underwent season-ending surgery on Wednesday. The Mets have also been without Noah Syndergaard and have dealt with injuries to other pitchers including Matt Harvey, Seth Lugo, and Jeurys Familia (who will be activated soon). It’s been a rough year.

Yankees, Tigers throw down in a big time brawl

By Craig CalcaterraAug 24, 2017, 3:52 PM EDT

Fisticuffs broke out in Comerica Park this afternoon between the Tigers and the Yankees. And this was an actual fight, not the usual sort of pussyfooting around that we’ve come to expect.

It all started with Gary Sanchez getting hit by Tigers starter Michael Fulmer in the fifth inning. That hit, one has to assume, was out of frustration after Sanchez hit a homer earlier in the game, his fourth in the series. Then, in the bottom of the sixth, Yankees pitcher Tommy Kahnle threw behind Miguel Cabrera. The home plate umpire immediately ejected Kahnle and manager Joe Girardi. Aroldis Chapman came into the game.

Before Chapman could throw a pitch, however, Cabrera and catcher Austin Romine began jawing at each other. After Romine took his mask off, Cabrera shoved Romine and they were off to the races, complete with punches thrown:

Another view:

Watch Gary Sanchez earn what should be a suspension for coming in with this sucker punch into the pile:

 

My favorite part was the Yankees relievers hauling butt to join the fun:

They’re still untangling this one. Updates soon.

UPDATE: Cabrera and Romine were ejected. Since the only other catcher available for the Yankees is Sanchez, who was the DH, he’ll catch and the Yankees will lose their designated hitter.

UPDATE: Holy moly, in the bottom of the seventh, an inning after the heat had died down, Dellin Betances came into the game and beaned Tigers catcher James McCann in the head with his second pitch. McCann seems to be OK — he got right up — and everyone’s out on the field again. No one is fighting, though. Betances has been ejected, as has Yankees bench coach Rob Thomson. He’s complaining like it’s some injustice, but at this point it’s ridiculous to think that it was anything but intentional and, of course, warnings were issued.

UPDATE: And now Alex Wilson of the Tigers has plunked Todd Frazier, leading to more pushing and shoving. Wilson has been ejected, as has manager Brad Ausmus.

UPDATE: It’s not just Tigers vs. Yankees. It appears as if Justin Verlander and Victor Martinez got into it in the Tigers dugout, with Verlander flipping the bird to V-Mart:

Twitter scuttlebutt is that Verlander and others are mad at Martinez for standing next to Gary Sanchez during the brawl and not, I dunno, hitting him with a crowbar or something. Fun times.