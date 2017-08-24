Report: Lenny Dykstra accused of stealing from and trashing a Hamptons hotel

Page Six is reporting that former Mets and Phillies star Lenny Dykstra is being accused of stealing from and trashing a Hamptons hotel last weekend. He allegedly tried to steal towels, bedsheets, and a receptionist’s sunglasses. The theft of the sunglasses was apparently caught on video.

Dykstra checked into Hotel ZE with a young brunette. According to owner Zach Erdem, one could smell marijuana smoke throughout the hotel. “At 3 a.m. Lenny called down, and my brother went to the room, knocked, and he was invited in by the girl who was fully naked.”

Erdem added, “When Lenny left, there were open bottles of vodka and Jack Daniel’s, stuff everywhere. The cleaner saw [drug baggies], she said it was the worst room she has seen. He left a suitcase and a bag behind and a note to ship them to his home. But there were no sheets, pillowcases and towels left in the room.”

Dykstra is denying the allegations. He said, “The stuff is still at the hotel. There was no maid service, towels and sheets were piling up, so I put it all in a laundry bag for them. I did them a favor and they call it stealing? This is ridiculous. Was I doing drugs? Absolutely not.”

Regarding the naked woman in his room, Dykstra said, “I might have had 10 women in the room, might have had 15, might have had 20. Actually, the only thing I had in that room was my [expletive] in my hand.”

Dykstra has had a less-than-stellar life post-baseball. He was sentenced to three years in prison in 2012 after pleading no contest to grand theft auto and providing a false financial statement. He’s been accused of vandalizing properties that were foreclosed. He has had numerous failed business ventures. He was arrested in 1999 for sexual harassment of a 17-year-old girl but the charges were dropped. His former housekeeper accused him of sexual assault in 2011. He has appeared on numerous TV and radio shows as well as podcasts on which he has repeatedly boasted about his sexual exploits.

Everything that has been said about the incident so far fits Dykstra’s character, so it’s very easy to believe. If Erdem plans to take Dykstra to court, we’ll get to see if the claims hold up.

