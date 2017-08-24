Jeurys Familia to be activated

The Mets announced that closer Jeurys Familia will be activated off the disabled list Friday.
Familia was diagnosed with an arterial clot is his right shoulder and had surgery in mid-May. He made four scoreless rehab appearances between High-A St. Lucie and Low-A Brooklyn recently, and has returned to New York. He’ll likely be eased back into the closer role, which has been filled by A.J. Ramos for the last month.
Between the surgery and the late start due to a suspension under MLB’s domestic violence policy, Familia has pitched in only 11 games this season.
The Rockies acquired catcher Jonathan Lucroy from the Rangers at the trade deadline. The return: a Player to be Named Later. He was named yesterday: it’s minor league outfielder Pedro Gonzalez.
Gonzalez is not a bad Player to be Named. He’s 19 and, before the season, he was ranked as the Rockies’ 14th best prospect by MLB.com. His stock has no doubt risen as the season has gone on, however, as he’s hit .321/.388/.519 with three homers, 16 doubles and six triples in rookie league ball. He is expected to add more power as he continues to mature. A center fielder now, converted from shortstop, he may end up as a corner outfielder.
Not a guy who will help the Rangers today, but definitely someone who, at present anyway, seems nicely projectable.
The Red Sox acquired outfielder Rajai Davis from the Oakland Athletics. Boston is sending minor league outfielder Rafael Rincones to the A’s in exchange. Boston designated Steve Selsky to clear spot on the roster.
Davis’ overall numbers on the year are poor — he’s hitting .233/.294/.353 with five homers and 26 stolen bases — but he’s been hot in the second half, hitting .303/.361/.487 with three homers and 11 steals in 13 attempts since the All-Star break. Last year, of course, he led the league in stolen bases with 43 and was a hero in Game 7 of the World Series, hitting a homer off of Aroldis Chapman to tie the game and send it into extra innings. Davis will be valuable for Boston as a pinch runner and a useful bat against lefties down the stretch and in the postseason.
Rincones just turned 18 and is still playing in the Dominican Summer League, so who knows what the A’s have in him. Mostly, I suspect, they were acquiring the money they would’ve have to pay Davis in the final month of the one year, $6 million deal they gave him this past offseason.