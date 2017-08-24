Jeurys Familia to be activated

The Mets announced that closer Jeurys Familia will be activated off the disabled list Friday.

Familia was diagnosed with an arterial clot is his right shoulder and had surgery in mid-May. He made four scoreless rehab appearances between High-A St. Lucie and Low-A Brooklyn recently, and has returned to New York. He’ll likely be eased back into the closer role, which has been filled by A.J. Ramos for the last month.

Between the surgery and the late start due to a suspension under MLB’s domestic violence policy, Familia has pitched in only 11 games this season.

