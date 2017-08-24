Getty Images

Bud Black sticking with Greg Holland in closer’s role

Leave a comment
By Bill BaerAug 24, 2017, 6:55 PM EDT

Rockies closer Greg Holland has had a rough go of it lately. He served up a walk-off three-run home run to Eric Hosmer on Wednesday, marking his third blown save in his last four attempts. Prior to Thursday’s game, the right-hander had given up 12 earned runs in his last five appearances, bumping his season ERA from 1.56 to 3.77. Holland gave up some hard contact on Thursday, but protected the Rockies’ 3-2 lead over the Royals.

Despite Holland’s recent struggles, manager Bud Black plans to stick with the veteran in the closer’s role, per MLB.com’s Thomas Harding. Black said, “We’ll talk about it, but my initial instinct is to keep Greg where he is. We wouldn’t be where we are without him, and he’s going through a bit of a tough stretch as far as making pitches.”

Black added, “His arm feels good. He still has confidence. We’ve got to get him to the point where he’s locating the slider, locating the fastball and getting that last out or making that last pitch to get the save. That’s been the case the last three times when he’s been one out away, one strike away, and just hasn’t executed that pitch.”

Through his August 4 appearance, Holland was 34-for-35 in save chances with a 53/18 K/BB ratio over 40 1/3 innings. His control over the last few weeks has disappeared and he hasn’t been missing bats at nearly the same frequency, as he has a 4/6 K/BB ratio in his last six innings of work.

If Holland’s struggles continue and Black is forced to make a change, Jake McGee or Pat Neshek would figure to get a shot at save situations.

Report: Unlikely the Mets keep Terry Collins beyond this season

Denis Poroy/Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Bill BaerAug 24, 2017, 8:00 PM EDT

Though the Mets’ disappointing season can’t be blamed on manager Terry Collins, Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports says it’s unlikely the skipper is kept beyond this season. Collins has an expiring contract, which makes for a clean transition.

The Mets lost on Thursday afternoon to the Diamondbacks and now sit with a 55-71 record, good for fourth place in the NL East. It seems the club has had bad news roll in every day. They’ve played most of the year without Noah Syndergaard and the whole year without David Wright. Meanwhile, Matt Harvey, Steven Matz, Zack Wheeler, Jeurys Familia, Michael Conforto, Seth Lugo, Neil Walker, and Asdrubal Cabrera — among others — have all been injured at some point.

Heyman quotes an unnamed rival executive, who said, “If [Collins] had all those pitchers, it’d be a different story.” And it’s true.

Collins’ ouster won’t be popular as he’s well-regarded within the organization and by his players. He led the team to the World Series in 2015, the club’s first postseason appearance since 2006. They made the playoffs again last year, but lost the Wild Card game to the Giants. Overall, he’s 536-562 (.488) in the regular season over seven years as the Mets’ manager.

Report: Lenny Dykstra accused of stealing from and trashing a Hamptons hotel

AP Photo/Nick Ut
8 Comments
By Bill BaerAug 24, 2017, 5:50 PM EDT

Page Six is reporting that former Mets and Phillies star Lenny Dykstra is being accused of stealing from and trashing a Hamptons hotel last weekend. He allegedly tried to steal towels, bedsheets, and a receptionist’s sunglasses. The theft of the sunglasses was apparently caught on video.

Dykstra checked into Hotel ZE with a young brunette. According to owner Zach Erdem, one could smell marijuana smoke throughout the hotel. “At 3 a.m. Lenny called down, and my brother went to the room, knocked, and he was invited in by the girl who was fully naked.”

Erdem added, “When Lenny left, there were open bottles of vodka and Jack Daniel’s, stuff everywhere. The cleaner saw [drug baggies], she said it was the worst room she has seen. He left a suitcase and a bag behind and a note to ship them to his home. But there were no sheets, pillowcases and towels left in the room.”

Dykstra is denying the allegations. He said, “The stuff is still at the hotel. There was no maid service, towels and sheets were piling up, so I put it all in a laundry bag for them. I did them a favor and they call it stealing? This is ridiculous. Was I doing drugs? Absolutely not.”

Regarding the naked woman in his room, Dykstra said, “I might have had 10 women in the room, might have had 15, might have had 20. Actually, the only thing I had in that room was my [expletive] in my hand.”

Dykstra has had a less-than-stellar life post-baseball. He was sentenced to three years in prison in 2012 after pleading no contest to grand theft auto and providing a false financial statement. He’s been accused of vandalizing properties that were foreclosed. He has had numerous failed business ventures. He was arrested in 1999 for sexual harassment of a 17-year-old girl but the charges were dropped. His former housekeeper accused him of sexual assault in 2011. He has appeared on numerous TV and radio shows as well as podcasts on which he has repeatedly boasted about his sexual exploits.

Everything that has been said about the incident so far fits Dykstra’s character, so it’s very easy to believe. If Erdem plans to take Dykstra to court, we’ll get to see if the claims hold up.