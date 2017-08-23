Trevor Rosenthal’s season is over: Cards place him on the 60-day disabled list

Cardinals closer Trevor Rosenthal is done for the season as the Cardinals have transferred him from the 10-day to the 60-day disabled list.

He had originally been placed on the 10-Day DL last Thursday with “elbow irritation” and “arm tightness” but it’s obviously more than a mere irritation. He has seen two specialists in the past week and, while the team has not given word as to his official diagnosis, both specialists are Tommy John guys, which suggests that major elbow surgery is in the offing for Rosenthal.

Rosenthal finishes the year at 3-4 with a 3.40 ERA and a K/BB ratio of 76/20 in 47.2 innings with 11 saves. He had lost the closer’s job heading into the year but had regained it before going down. Going forward, some combination of Seung Hwan Oh, Tyler Lyons, and John Brebbia will fill cover the end of games as the Cardinals try to climb back into the playoff picture.

