The Mariners Designate Leonys Martin for Assignment. Again.

By Craig CalcaterraAug 23, 2017

Back in April the Mariners designated outfielder Leonys Martin for assignment. He cleared waivers, accepted an assignment to Triple-A Tacoma and proceeded to hit .312/.352/.506 in 84 minor league games, leading to the Mariners calling him up on July 30.

In 19 games since then he’s hit a bit better than he did back in April, but not great: .230/.266/.426. So they just designated him for assignment again. The Rainers only have six more games this season, so he’s likely not going back there. Given that he’s arbitration eligible and the M’s are unlikely to tender him a contract, he’s likely to elect free agency once he clears waivers. Which he will, because he’s making nearly $5 million this year.

Odd year for Martin, who will likely be competing for a roster spot someplace next spring.

White Sox rookie Nicky Delmonico overcame an Adderall addiction

By Craig CalcaterraAug 23, 2017

There have been a couple of notable instances of players who have dealt with Addrerall addiction in recent years. A few months back we learned that Aubrey Huff suffered from it. Orioles slugger Chris Davis, who has ADD, once had a therapeutic use exemption for Adderall, let it lapse to go off of the drug, but then “in a moment of weakness” returned to it, resulting in a suspension back in 2014.

The latest: White Sox rookie slugger Nicky Delmonico, who has made a splash since his callup, hitting six homers and posting a line of .329/.434/.614 in 20 games. His road here, however, was a difficult one. When he was with the Brewers organization he was suspended for “amphetamine” use. Turns out it was Adderall. And, according to today’s story in the Tribune, it turns out that the circumstances were similar to Davis’:

Delmonico feared the label of drug cheat would impede his path to the majors, his goal since he was a bat boy for the University of Tennessee, where his dad, Rod, coached from 1990-2007. He figured nobody would care to learn the real story; that he became conditioned to taking Adderall, which MLB had approved for medical purposes, but decided to come off the drug before the 2014 season so not to become overly dependent.

“But then I couldn’t not take it,” Delmonico said.

Withdrawal symptoms changed the young man with the infectious personality. His moods swung. Suddenly, Delmonico craved the way he used to feel.

Delmonico was released by the Brewers when he came off suspension and signed by the Sox. They told him to take his time coming back, and as he did, he went to rehab. The rest is history. And just the beginning of history, if his fast start is any indication of how he’ll do in the bigs going forward.

Well done, Delmonico. It’s rare to come back from such adversity, but here’s hoping for your continued success as you enter the prime of your career.

David Wright went 0-for-4 in his rehab debut

By Craig CalcaterraAug 23, 2017

David Wright started at DH and went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts in his rehab debut with High-A St. Lucie last night.

The results are not all that important compared to the fact that Wright actually played in a game. Wright acknowledged as much afterward, saying “There’s still quite a bit to go to where I want to be, but it was a good first step.” Wright said he “felt pretty good,” and that while he’d like to see better results as soon as possible, he’s happy just being out there right now.

Wright is shooting to join the Mets for the final few weeks of the 2017 regular season after being out of action since May of 2016 with back and neck ailments. It’s hard not to root for the guy.