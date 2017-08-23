Robinson Cano leaves game with hamstring tightness

Bad news for the Mariners this evening: Robinson Cano left Seattle’s game against the Atlanta Braves with tightness in his left hamstring.
Cano walked off the field after legging out a double — his second of the game — in the third inning. He pulled up as he approached second base and walked off the field, accompanied by a trainer. There was no immediate word on the severity of the injury. The Mariners have a day off Thursday before opening a series at the Yankees on Friday night, so they have some time to evaluate him.
Cano is hitting .277/.377/.460 with 19 homers and 78 RBI on the year.
Los Angeles Dodgers starter Rich Hill took a perfect game into the ninth inning against the Pirates tonight. He’d make it through nine with the no-hitter intact and come out to pitch the tenth. He’d leave the game the loser. Sometimes baseball isn’t fair.
Pirates second baseman Josh Harrison hit a leadoff walkoff homer in the bottom of the 10th inning on Hill’s 99th pitch of the night. Up until that point the only blemish on the box score was a Logan Forsythe error that allowed a runner to reach in the bottom of the ninth. Hill worked around that, however, and came out for the 10th. In so doing he was the first pitcher to take a no-hitter into extra-innings since Pedro Martinez did it on June 3, 1995.
On that day Martinez allowed a leadoff double in the bottom of the 10th inning and left without a perfect game, or even a no-hitter, but he still got the win as the Expos beat the Padres 1-0. Tonight Hill got neither the perfecto, the no-no or the win. He would strike out ten batters, however, finishing with nine innings pitched, one hit, one earned run and the loss. A tough, tough break.
But it was not just bad luck that handed him the loss. Pirates pitchers weren’t perfect — not by a longshot — allowing eight hits and walking four. But for all of that bending, neither starter Trevor Williams (8 IP, 7 H, 0 ER, 4 BB, 5K) nor relievers Felipe Rivero nor Juan Nicasio broke, shutting out the Dodgers.
The last Dodgers pitcher to toss a no-hitter: Clayton Kershaw on June 18, 2014 against the Rockies. The last Dodgers perfect game: Sandy Koufax on September 9, 1965 against the Cubs.
But hey, at least Hill did something no Dodgers pitcher had ever done before: an extra-inning complete game one-hitter loss. In fact, no one has done that since Harvey Haddix famously lost his perfect game in the 12th inning in 1959. Bobo Newsom did it in 1934 too. So: a pretty exclusive club. Even if Hill likely didn’t want to be in it.
On September 20, 2015, Zach Britton blew a save against the Rays. Little did he know that he wouldn’t blow another save until August 23, 2017, converting 60 consecutive save opportunities.
Britton took the mound with a 7-5 lead in the top of the ninth inning of Wednesday afternoon’s game against the Athletics. He yielded a single to Jed Lowrie, a double to Boog Powell, an RBI single to Marcus Semien, and a sacrifice fly to Matt Joyce to allow the A’s to close the two-run deficit. In the next at-bat, he uncorked a wild pitch and then walked Khris Davis before being removed from the game. Miguel Castro relieved Britton, but walked Ryon Healy on four pitches to load the bases. Castro wriggled out of the jam by getting Matt Olson to pop up and striking out Matt Chapman, stranding two of Britton’s runners.
Britton entered Wednesday’s action 11-for-11 in save chances on the season with a 2.88 ERA and a 19/12 K/BB ratio in 25 innings. He missed two months earlier this season with a strained left forearm.