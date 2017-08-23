Nicholas Castellanos hit an inside-the-park homer that shouldn’t have been

Last night the Yankees pasted the Tigers in Detroit, but the hometown crowd did get something entertaining to send them on their way: an inside-the-park homer from Nicholas Castellanos.

At least that’s technically what it was. It would be a single and a three-base error if our official scoring made any sense.

Watch the play below. It’s all put in motion by Jacoby Ellsbury‘s decision to try to make a slide catch on the ball, misjudging it and allowing it to skip over 100 feet to the wall:

Nicholas Castellanos' inside-the-park home run is the #Tigers first since James McCann accomplished the feat on April 25, 2015. pic.twitter.com/HR1qJ3jl4E — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) August 23, 2017

Since Ellsbury didn’t touch it it wasn’t called an error — errors are rarely if ever called on poor plays that don’t result in a fielder actually touching the ball — but it was certainly a mental error to not let the ball bounce and ensure that it didn’t get past him. Especially with such a big lead.

Oh well, that’s baseball for you.

