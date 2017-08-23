Jackie Bradley Jr. goes on the disabled list with a sprained thumb

The Red Sox placed outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr. on the 10-day disabled list with a sprained thumb this afternoon.
Bradley’s left thumb got bent back awkwardly as he slid into home plate on Tuesday night in Cleveland. X-rays came back negative, but an MRI taken Wednesday morning in Boston revealed the sprain. It’s unclear at this point how long he might be sidelined.
Bradley is hitting .262/.343/.432 with 14 homers and 54 runs batted in on the season. Andrew Benintendi is likely to take over in center field for Bradley, with Chris Young and Brock Holt sharing time in left.
The Indians announced on Wednesday that second baseman Jason Kipnis has been placed on the 10-day disabled list with a strained right hamstring. Infielder Erik Gonzalez was called up from Triple-A Columbus.
Kipnis, 30, has been bothered by the hamstring for the last two months. He had to be pulled from Tuesday’s game with renewed tightness. The veteran is hitting .228/.285/.409 with 11 home runs and 30 RBI in 335 plate appearances on the season.
Gonzalez, 25, has a .263/.272/.400 triple-slash line in 82 PA in the majors this season. He provides versatility for the Indians as he’s played second base, third base, shortstop, and both corner outfield positions as a member of the Tribe.
Cardinals closer Trevor Rosenthal is done for the season as the Cardinals have transferred him from the 10-day to the 60-day disabled list.
He had originally been placed on the 10-Day DL last Thursday with “elbow irritation” and “arm tightness” but it’s obviously more than a mere irritation. He has seen two specialists in the past week and, while the team has not given word as to his official diagnosis, both specialists are Tommy John guys, which suggests that major elbow surgery is in the offing for Rosenthal.
Rosenthal finishes the year at 3-4 with a 3.40 ERA and a K/BB ratio of 76/20 in 47.2 innings with 11 saves. He had lost the closer’s job heading into the year but had regained it before going down. Going forward, some combination of Seung Hwan Oh, Tyler Lyons, and John Brebbia will fill cover the end of games as the Cardinals try to climb back into the playoff picture.