A fan stole a foul ball from another fan in Chicago last night

For as long as foul balls have been flying into the stands, people have been fighting for foul balls. Usually it’s a pretty tame affair, with multiple people reaching for it but one person asserting their claim rather quickly. While there are serious scrums over historic home run balls, foul balls simply don’t lend themselves to acrimony.

Which explains the look of utter disbelief on the face of the young man in the Frank Thomas shirt in the video below. He scrambled after a foul ball and picked it up only to have the woman in the video take it from him. Or, really, just sort of demand it and take it from him before he could fully process what was going on. Watch:

We can’t see behind the seat so maybe she had her hand on it and he snatched it away from her first, but the body language doesn’t really track that. When she takes it, I get the sense that the dude was sort of reverting to deference to elders out of muscle memory or something and then realized, “hey, she just friggin’ took it.”

As you can see at the end of the video, a White Sox official came out and gave him another ball, so I guess it all turned out OK. Still: it’s just a ball folks.

