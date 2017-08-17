Jon Lester exits Thursday’s start with an apparent injury

Jon Lester has had better innings. The Cubs’ starter had a nightmarish second frame on Thursday against the Reds that started with giving up four consecutive singles. The Reds would go on to score eight runs before Lester walked off the field with a trainer with what was later described as left lat tightness. Mike Montgomery relieved him and gave up an inherited run. Officially, Lester pitched 1 2/3 innings, yielding nine runs (seven earned) on seven hits and a walk with no strikeouts.
Lester entered the afternoon with a 3.99 ERA. He exited with a 4.37 ERA.
The Cubs should pass along more information on Lester’s status after Thursday’s game.
The saga of Rally Cat continues to unfold.
To remind you, Last Wednesday the St. Louis Cardinals were propelled to victory via the magic of the Rally Catn. We were calling it “Rally Kitten” then, but now it’s Rally Cat, as we’ll explain in a moment.
Then, as soon as he appeared, he was gone, lost by the groundskeeper who captured him when he went to go tend to his numerous claw and bite injuries. Then he was found again and given to the St. Louis Feral Cat Outreach center! Yay! Now the Cardinals say they’re going to get him back. The Post-Dispatch reports:
The St. Louis Feral Cat Outreach organization has assured us they will be returning our cat to us after a mandatory 10-day quarantine period,” said Ron Watermon, the team’s vice president of communications, who added later that Rally Cat would be “cared for by our team, making the Cardinals Clubhouse his home.”
The Feral Cat Outreach center actually named him Rally Cat. Which, well, fine. But if good, smart people with better taste than them want to start calling him Yadier Meowlina, none of us will stop them.
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) The three major professional sports teams based in the Tampa Bay area say they have “dedicated funds” to help remove a Confederate monument from the city.
The NFL’s Buccaneers, NHL’s Lightning and Rays of Major League Baseball issued a joint statement Thursday saying they’re working with the Greater Tampa Chamber of Commerce because they’re “recognizing that this monument does not reflect the values of our community.”
The teams did not disclose how much money they would dedicate.
Former Buccaneers coach Tony Dungy tweeted that he would donate $5,000 to help move the statue from its spot in downtown Tampa.
The teams’ announcement came a day after commissioners, in a divisive 4-2 vote, gave fundraisers 30 days to collect $140,000, about half of what’s needed to relocate the monument.