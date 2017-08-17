Jon Lester exits Thursday’s start with an apparent injury

Jon Lester has had better innings. The Cubs’ starter had a nightmarish second frame on Thursday against the Reds that started with giving up four consecutive singles. The Reds would go on to score eight runs before Lester walked off the field with a trainer with what was later described as left lat tightness. Mike Montgomery relieved him and gave up an inherited run. Officially, Lester pitched 1 2/3 innings, yielding nine runs (seven earned) on seven hits and a walk with no strikeouts.

Lester entered the afternoon with a 3.99 ERA. He exited with a 4.37 ERA.

The Cubs should pass along more information on Lester’s status after Thursday’s game.

