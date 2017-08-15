The Tigers and Astros are STILL discussing Justin Verlander

One of my favorite movies is “It’s a Wonderful Life.” No, it’s not sappy. It’s actually really dark, and if you don’t think so it’s probably because you haven’t had to make many hard choices in life. And no, it’s not just a Christmas movie. It just happens to have its climax take place at Christmas, but there is no reason it had to. The whole “I wish I was never born sequence” could’ve taken place at the Fourth of July or Thanksgiving or some random day and the movie would not have changed.

Anyway, the whole reason I bring it up is because, per Jon Heyman, the Tigers and Astros are reportedly still talking about Justin Verlander. Like they were in July and last week and like they’ll probably continue to do at least until August 31, when the playoff rosters must be set.

By now you know the parameters: Verlander is owed the remainder of his $28 million salary for this season and will make $28 million in each of the next two seasons and he has a vesting option worth $22 million in 2020. He’s having a bit of a down year but has shown flashes of brilliance and still has great stuff, so the Astros could use him for their injury-riddled rotation. He may be the piece that could put them over the top in fact. Or not, because there are no guarantees in life and baseball. The Astros don’t want to give up to much for him. The Tigers need a lot for him. So they continue to talk.

Where does “It’s a Wonderful Life” come in? This scene, mostly:

Just trade for the guy, will ya? It’ll make life more interesting for the rest of us watching all of this.

