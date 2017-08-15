Report: Marco Estrada claimed on revocable trade waivers

Jon Morosi reports that Blue Jays starter Marco Estrada has been claimed on revocable trade waivers by an unknown team. The Jays will have 48 hours to work out a trade with the mystery team. If no deal is worked out, the Jays can either allow that team to assume the remainder of Estrada’s $14.5 million salary or pull him back from waivers.

Estrada, 34, has a 4.85 ERA with a 140/56 K/BB ratio in 135 1/3 innings this season. While he’s been inconsistent throughout the year, he has been particularly effective lately, putting up a 2.08 ERA over his last four starts.

The Jays, despite being in last place in the AL East, are still in the playoff hunt, entering Tuesday’s action 3.5 games behind the Angels for the second Wild Card slot. However, the Jays are one of seven teams within 3.5 games of the Angels (and within 5.5 games of the Yankees), which muddies up their playoff odds. Still, the Jays don’t appear to be very motivated to help Estrada change addresses, per Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports.

Follow @Baer_Bill