Report: Marco Estrada claimed on revocable trade waivers

Jon Morosi reports that Blue Jays starter Marco Estrada has been claimed on revocable trade waivers by an unknown team. The Jays will have 48 hours to work out a trade with the mystery team. If no deal is worked out, the Jays can either allow that team to assume the remainder of Estrada’s $14.5 million salary or pull him back from waivers.
Estrada, 34, has a 4.85 ERA with a 140/56 K/BB ratio in 135 1/3 innings this season. While he’s been inconsistent throughout the year, he has been particularly effective lately, putting up a 2.08 ERA over his last four starts.
The Jays, despite being in last place in the AL East, are still in the playoff hunt, entering Tuesday’s action 3.5 games behind the Angels for the second Wild Card slot. However, the Jays are one of seven teams within 3.5 games of the Angels (and within 5.5 games of the Yankees), which muddies up their playoff odds. Still, the Jays don’t appear to be very motivated to help Estrada change addresses, per Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports.
The Mets made a pair of transactions on Tuesday, Newsday’s Marc Carig reports. The club acquired outfielder Travis Snider from the Rangers for cash and assigned him to Triple-A Las Vegas. Pitcher Neil Wagner was inked to a minor league deal and assigned to Las Vegas.
Snider, 29, hasn’t appeared in the majors since 2015. He’s spent this season with Triple-A Round Rock, batting .294/.375/.435 with nine home runs and 44 RBI in 413 plate appearances.
Wagner, 33, hasn’t appeared in the majors since 2014. He’s spent this season with Triple-A Durham, posting a 3.07 ERA with a 41/14 K/BB ratio in 44 innings.
Both players represent organizational depth for the Mets.
We all know about record hitting streaks. And, in recent years, since more people have been hipped to the importance of on-base percentage, we talk more about on-base streaks, which include hits and walks. Joey Votto is taking that stuff to a whole other level, however.
Votto reached base three times in yesterday’s game against the Cubs, doubling and singling twice. That marks the 19th consecutive game in which he’s reached base at least twice. It’s the longest such streak since Barry Bonds did it in 2004 and it’s only two games shy of Ted Williams’ record set in 1948.
The Reds have been terrible this year, but Votto has been putting up MVP-level numbers, hitting .317/.447/.603 with 31 homers and 83 RBI. He leads the league in walks, intentional walks, on-base percentage and OPS, OPS+ and games played.
Not too shabby.