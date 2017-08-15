Mets acquire Travis Snider from the Rangers

Click to email (Opens in new window)

The Mets made a pair of transactions on Tuesday, Newsday’s Marc Carig reports. The club acquired outfielder Travis Snider from the Rangers for cash and assigned him to Triple-A Las Vegas. Pitcher Neil Wagner was inked to a minor league deal and assigned to Las Vegas.

Snider, 29, hasn’t appeared in the majors since 2015. He’s spent this season with Triple-A Round Rock, batting .294/.375/.435 with nine home runs and 44 RBI in 413 plate appearances.

Wagner, 33, hasn’t appeared in the majors since 2014. He’s spent this season with Triple-A Durham, posting a 3.07 ERA with a 41/14 K/BB ratio in 44 innings.

Both players represent organizational depth for the Mets.

