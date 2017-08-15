Joey Votto reaches base twice in 20th consecutive game, one game shy of Ted Williams’ record

The Red Sox turned baseball’s fifth triple play of the season on Tuesday night against the Cardinals. The Cardinals threatened in the top of the fourth inning against Rick Porcello as Paul DeJong and Dexter Fowler hit consecutive singles. The slow-footed Yadier Molina followed up, unfortunately for his team, with a ground ball right to Rafael Devers at the third base bag. He got the force out, whipped to Dustin Pedroia at second base, who fired to Mitch Moreland to complete the 5-4-3 triple play.

The last time the Red Sox turned a triple play was on August 16, 2011 against the Rays, also in the fourth inning. Erik Bedard had allowed consecutive singles to Melvin Upton and Casey Kotchman before Sean Rodriguez grounded into a 5-4-3 triple play — Jed Lowrie to Pedroia to Adrian Gonzalez. The Cardinals were last victims of a triple play on May 9, 2015 against the Pirates. In the top of the second inning, Vance Worley walked Jhonny Peralta and gave up a double to Jason Heyward. Molina then lined out to second baseman Neil Walker in what became a 4-5-4 triple play.

