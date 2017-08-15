Joey Votto reaches base twice in 20th consecutive game, one game shy of Ted Williams’ record

Reds first baseman Joey Votto drew a walk in the first inning and walked again in the sixth inning of Tuesday’s game against the Cubs. That marked the 20th consecutive game in which he has reached base twice, leaving him one shy of the modern era record Ted Williams set in 1948. The last hitter to reach base twice in 20 consecutive games was Barry Bonds in 2004.
In the 19 previous games, Votto was batting .450/.612/.767 with 23 walks, four doubles, five home runs, 14 RBI, and 17 runs scored in 85 plate appearances. On the season, Votto entered the night batting .317/.447/.603 with 31 home runs, 83 RBI, and 82 runs scored in 519 PA.
Votto has certainly put up MVP-esque numbers, but he has a lot of competition in the National League in Paul Goldschmidt, Anthony Rendon, Bryce Harper, Corey Seager, Justin Turner, and Giancarlo Stanton, among others.
The Red Sox turned baseball’s fifth triple play of the season on Tuesday night against the Cardinals. The Cardinals threatened in the top of the fourth inning against Rick Porcello as Paul DeJong and Dexter Fowler hit consecutive singles. The slow-footed Yadier Molina followed up, unfortunately for his team, with a ground ball right to Rafael Devers at the third base bag. He got the force out, whipped to Dustin Pedroia at second base, who fired to Mitch Moreland to complete the 5-4-3 triple play.
The last time the Red Sox turned a triple play was on August 16, 2011 against the Rays, also in the fourth inning. Erik Bedard had allowed consecutive singles to Melvin Upton and Casey Kotchman before Sean Rodriguez grounded into a 5-4-3 triple play — Jed Lowrie to Pedroia to Adrian Gonzalez. The Cardinals were last victims of a triple play on May 9, 2015 against the Pirates. In the top of the second inning, Vance Worley walked Jhonny Peralta and gave up a double to Jason Heyward. Molina then lined out to second baseman Neil Walker in what became a 4-5-4 triple play.
Marlins outfielder Giancarlo Stanton doesn’t appear to be cooling down anytime soon. The Home Run Derby participant has had an otherworldly second half thus far, entering Tuesday’s action with a .302 average and 17 home runs in 126 plate appearances since the All-Star break. He has homered in five consecutive games.
Make that six. The slugger mashed a 0-1 Madison Bumgarner cut fastball to deep left-center for a solo home run in the bottom of the third inning, tying the game at two apiece. It’s major league-leading homer No. 44 for Stanton on the season.
The record for consecutive games with a home run is eight, held by Don Mattingly, Dale Long, and Ken Griffey, Jr.
Stanton, by the way, is now on pace for over 60 home runs. Entering Tuesday, he was on pace for 60 if you round up from 59.53. No need for rounding now.