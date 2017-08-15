Joey Votto is two games away from a 69 year-old record

We all know about record hitting streaks. And, in recent years, since more people have been hipped to the importance of on-base percentage, we talk more about on-base streaks, which include hits and walks. Joey Votto is taking that stuff to a whole other level, however.
Votto reached base three times in yesterday’s game against the Cubs, doubling and singling twice. That marks the 19th consecutive game in which he’s reached base at least twice. It’s the longest such streak since Barry Bonds did it in 2004 and it’s only two games shy of Ted Williams’ record set in 1948.
The Reds have been terrible this year, but Votto has been putting up MVP-level numbers, hitting .317/.447/.603 with 31 homers and 83 RBI. He leads the league in walks, intentional walks, on-base percentage and OPS, OPS+ and games played.
Anyway, the whole reason I bring it up is because, per Jon Heyman, the Tigers and Astros are reportedly still talking about Justin Verlander. Like they were in July and last week and like they’ll probably continue to do at least until August 31, when the playoff rosters must be set.
By now you know the parameters: Verlander is owed the remainder of his $28 million salary for this season and will make $28 million in each of the next two seasons and he has a vesting option worth $22 million in 2020. He’s having a bit of a down year but has shown flashes of brilliance and still has great stuff, so the Astros could use him for their injury-riddled rotation. He may be the piece that could put them over the top in fact. Or not, because there are no guarantees in life and baseball. The Astros don’t want to give up to much for him. The Tigers need a lot for him. So they continue to talk.
Just trade for the guy, will ya? It’ll make life more interesting for the rest of us watching all of this.
Passan makes an argument in his column that the Marlins should — must! — trade Stanton, with the idea being that Miami should sell its best player when he’s at the top of his game, thereby laying the groundwork for a substantial rebuild under new ownership. And Stanton certainly is at the top of his game. He’s healthy, he’s 27 and he’s on a 60-homer pace this season. It’s not hard to imagine a change of scenery for him, putting him on a contender, possibly in a hitter-friendly park (not that there are any parks that challenge his monster power), elevating him to a whole new height.
The biggest reason he cleared waivers, of course, is his massive contract, which is paying him $295 million over 10 years, with a potential opt-out for Stanton after 2020. Still, that may not seem all that unreasonable as time goes on and players such as Bryce Harper top $300 or $400 million. And given that price and possibility that he could be had in free agency in a couple of years if he opts out, he may not cost suitors as much as it might seem at first.
Still, it’s hard to imagine the Marlins trading the one player that people want to see when they come to the ballpark. One who is still young enough to bat in the middle of the lineup for an improved Marlins team in a couple of years if new ownership can convince him to stay. And even if they can’t, I suspect that new ownership will at least want to come online and see what they have before signing off on any major moves like that. And yes, you can assume that Derek Jeter and company are at least in the loop for such major moves before they actually take over, as trading Stanton would have a material impact on the value of the team they’re purchasing.
So: Stanton clearing waivers is interesting and the arguments for trading him may have merit, but I doubt anything happens with him during the season. In the winter, though: all bets are off.