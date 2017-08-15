Athletics acquire Chris Hatcher from the Dodgers

The Athletics announced on Tuesday evening the acquisition of pitcher Chris Hatcher from the Dodgers in exchange for international bonus slot money.

Hatcher, 32, has pitched 36 2/3 innings of relief for the Dodgers this season, posting a 4.66 ERA with a 43/12 K/BB ratio. He pitched parts of four seasons with the Marlins from 2011-14 and spent the last three in Los Angeles.

Hatcher has been bothered by shoulder issues throughout this season, but he’ll be under team control through 2019, so the last-place Athletics don’t mind taking on currently-damaged goods. Hatcher was activated from the disabled list on Sunday but has yet to pitch in a game.

