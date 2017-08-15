Athletics acquire Chris Hatcher from the Dodgers

The Athletics announced on Tuesday evening the acquisition of pitcher Chris Hatcher from the Dodgers in exchange for international bonus slot money.
Hatcher, 32, has pitched 36 2/3 innings of relief for the Dodgers this season, posting a 4.66 ERA with a 43/12 K/BB ratio. He pitched parts of four seasons with the Marlins from 2011-14 and spent the last three in Los Angeles.
Hatcher has been bothered by shoulder issues throughout this season, but he’ll be under team control through 2019, so the last-place Athletics don’t mind taking on currently-damaged goods. Hatcher was activated from the disabled list on Sunday but has yet to pitch in a game.
Jon Morosi reports that Blue Jays starter Marco Estrada has been claimed on revocable trade waivers by an unknown team. The Jays will have 48 hours to work out a trade with the mystery team. If no deal is worked out, the Jays can either allow that team to assume the remainder of Estrada’s $14.5 million salary or pull him back from waivers.
Estrada, 34, has a 4.85 ERA with a 140/56 K/BB ratio in 135 1/3 innings this season. While he’s been inconsistent throughout the year, he has been particularly effective lately, putting up a 2.08 ERA over his last four starts.
The Jays, despite being in last place in the AL East, are still in the playoff hunt, entering Tuesday’s action 3.5 games behind the Angels for the second Wild Card slot. However, the Jays are one of seven teams within 3.5 games of the Angels (and within 5.5 games of the Yankees), which muddies up their playoff odds. Still, the Jays don’t appear to be very motivated to help Estrada change addresses, per Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports.
The Mets made a pair of transactions on Tuesday, Newsday’s Marc Carig reports. The club acquired outfielder Travis Snider from the Rangers for cash and assigned him to Triple-A Las Vegas. Pitcher Neil Wagner was inked to a minor league deal and assigned to Las Vegas.
Snider, 29, hasn’t appeared in the majors since 2015. He’s spent this season with Triple-A Round Rock, batting .294/.375/.435 with nine home runs and 44 RBI in 413 plate appearances.
Wagner, 33, hasn’t appeared in the majors since 2014. He’s spent this season with Triple-A Durham, posting a 3.07 ERA with a 41/14 K/BB ratio in 44 innings.
Both players represent organizational depth for the Mets.