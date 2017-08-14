Jason O. Watson/Getty Images

Pablo Sandoval apologizes for the way he left San Francisco

By Bill BaerAug 14, 2017, 4:05 PM EDT

Though third baseman Pablo Sandoval won three World Series rings with the Giants in 2010, ’12’, and ’14, he still left San Francisco on a sour note. After the 2014 season, he signed a five-year, $95 million contract with the Red Sox. He turned down a deal in the same neighborhood from the Giants.

Sandoval told Bleacher Report in March 2015 that it was “not hard at all” to leave the Giants, adding, “If you want me around, you make the effort to push and get me back.”

Sandoval said, “I knew early in spring training last year that I was going to leave. They didn’t respect my agent. Contract talks, everything. The way Brian Sabean talked to my agent.”

Needless to say, that didn’t sit well with anybody in San Francisco. Sandoval’s decision, though, worked out for the Giants as the Red Sox were on the hook for all of that money while he struggled. As a member of the Red Sox over parts of three seasons, he hit .237/.286/.360. He was a lightning rod for criticism, particularly concerning his weight, and the team made it a point to help him lose weight. The Red Sox released him last month and the Giants signed him shortly thereafter, assigning him to Triple-A Sacramento.

Sandoval didn’t exactly hit the cover off the ball at Triple-A, but with the Giants selling some parts at the deadline (including Eduardo Nunez), a roster spot opened up for him and he got the call back to the majors. He still hasn’t hit much, but he did slug a game-tying solo home run off of Max Scherzer in the seventh inning of Sunday’s 11-inning, 6-2 loss to the Nationals.

Today, Sandoval has a column up at The Players’ Tribune titled, “Back Where I Belong.” In it, he apologizes for the way he handled his exit from San Francisco. In it, he writes:

Before I continue, I want to take a moment to apologize to the Giants and to the fans. I know I already have, and I probably will again, but I don’t think I can apologize enough for the way I left — for some of the things I said. I said things I didn’t have to say. Things I don’t want to repeat. Things I didn’t mean. I was just so emotional when I left San Francisco, and I didn’t handle it the right way.

I made a mistake.

I’m very sorry.

The first thing that stands out to me is that this seems like a genuine apology. He doesn’t say, “I’m sorry that some people were offended” or “I’m sorry some people misinterpreted what I meant” like a lot of people have done in the past to avoid having to take actual ownership of poor behavior. Sandoval didn’t have to apologize, and he could’ve certainly done so in a way that saved him more face. It takes guts to put yourself out there like that.

Now for the cynicism. Sandoval’s major league career is on thin ice. He’s still not producing after two and a half years of not producing for the Red Sox. He has a .634 OPS on the season. To add to that, he’s an aging player with below-average defense who can realistically only play two positions, both of which typically require a solid bat. Sandoval’s on-field production isn’t likely to land him a job in the future, but everyone likes a redemption story, so one wonders if this is his angle to try to prolong his career. As Craig pointed out on Twitter, players have been using The Players’ Tribune as a “transparent PR vehicle.” It’s not wrong at all for Sandoval to try to rebuild his image, but knowing this adds context to what he said.

Report: Blue Jays sign Brett Anderson to a minor league deal

By Bill BaerAug 14, 2017, 5:54 PM EDT

The Blue Jays have signed pitcher Brett Anderson to a minor league contract, Sportsnet’s Shi Davidi reports. The deal is pending a physical.

Anderson, 29, made six starts for the Cubs earlier this season before landing on the disabled list with a lower back injury. The Cubs activated him from the DL and designated him for assignment on July 26. The lefty owns an 8.18 ERA with a 16/12 K/BB ratio in 22 innings on the season.

Though Anderson is anything but a sure bet, the Blue Jays can use any rotation help they can get. The last-place club has used 12 different starters this year, mostly to disastrous effect. Mike Bolsinger, Cesar Valdez, Mat Latos, Casey Lawrence, and Nick Tepesch have made 15 starts combined out of the back of the rotation with an aggregate 7.31 ERA.

Todd Coffey retires

By Craig CalcaterraAug 14, 2017, 3:09 PM EDT

Todd Coffey has not pitched in a major league game for over five years, but he never retired.

He pitched in the minors. He pitched in the independent leagues. He pitched for the Diablos Rojos of the Mexican League. He signed multiple minor league deals with big league clubs for spring training tryouts, but his last pitch in the bigs came for the Dodgers on July 2, 2012 in a loss to the Reds. After that it was Tommy John surgery, rehab and a whole lot of fighting to come back, but it was never retirement.

Until now. Coffey gave his formal statement retiring to Jeff Passan of Yahoo, for whom he served as an invaluable source for and character in his 2016 book about Tommy John surgery, “The Arm.” Coffey’s statement:

Coffey pitched in the bigs for eight seasons, compiling a record of 25-18, a 4.10 ERA and a K/BB ratio of 329/138 in 438.2 innings across 461 games, all in relief. He played for the Reds, Brewers, Nats and Dodgers. He’s a big dude but he sprinted in from the bullpen every time he got the call. On days he pitched well it was part of an inspiring display. On days he didn’t, well, god love him for being enthusiastic:

Happy trails, Todd. Even if it’s been a while since we’ve seen ya.