Giancarlo Stanton sets Marlins single-season home run record with 43rd dinger

Marlins outfielder Giancarlo Stanton has had a pretty good month and it’s not even halfway over. Entering Monday’s game against the Giants, Stanton had played in all 12 of his team’s games in August. He homered nine times, drove in 17 runs, and overall hit .356. Additoinally, Stanton came into Monday’s action having homered in each of his last four games.

Stanton made it five consecutive games with a homer on Monday, blasting a 2-0 Ty Blach fastball for a two-run home run in the bottom of the first inning. He’s the first Marlin to homer in five consecutive games. Stanton also took sole possession of the Marlins single-season record for homers in a season, passing Gary Sheffield’s 42 in 1996.

Along with the 43 round-trippers, Stanton has 92 RBI, 89 runs scored, and a .283/.373/.643 triple-slash line in 491 plate appearances. He’s now on pace for 60 home runs. The last player to hit 60-plus home runs in a season was Barry Bonds in 2001, when he slugged 73 of them.

