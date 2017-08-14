Chad Bettis tosses seven shutout innings in first start since being diagnosed with cancer

Rockies starter Chad Bettis was diagnosed with testicular cancer and underwent surgery in November. He was declared cancer-free in January, but the cancer came back and he underwent chemotherapy. As a result, he missed the first half of the season. He began a rehab assignment last month and worked his way all the way back to Monday night, his 2017 debut and long-awaited return to the majors.

Bettis faced the Braves, holding them scoreless over seven innings. He yielded six hits, walked none, and struck out two on 90 pitches. Mike Dunn relieved Bettis to start the eighth inning.

There was a poignant moment captured in the dugout after the top of the seventh between Bettis and manager Bud Black. Via Nick Griffith of Fox 31 Denver:

Cool moment between @cbettis35 and manager, Bud Black… Bettis (cancer fighter) worked 7 shutout innings in first @MLB start of the season. pic.twitter.com/EvXO3RoV8X — Nick Griffith (@NickGriffithTV) August 15, 2017

Unfortunately for Bettis, his offense couldn’t provide him any run support. Opposing starter Julio Teheran threw seven shutout frames of his own, so the game remains in a scoreless tie as of this writing.

