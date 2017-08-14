Brian McCann lands on the disabled list with a knee injury

The Astros announced a handful of roster moves on Monday. Recently acquired reliever Tyler Clippard was activated, the contract of catcher Max Stassi was purchased from Triple-A Fresno, pitcher Reymin Guduan was optioned to Fresno, pitcher Jordan Jankowski was designated for assignment, and catcher Brian McCann was placed on the 10-day disabled list with right knee soreness.
McCann, 33, had been struggling since the start of the second half, owning a .162 average with a .574 OPS over 18 games dating back to July 14. He joins fellow catcher Evan Gattis on the disabled list, meaning Juan Centeno and Max Stassi will handle things behind the dish for the time being.
The Astros enter Monday night’s game against the Diamondbacks with the American League’s best record at 72-45, holding a comfortable 12-game lead over the Angels for first place in the AL West.
Marlins outfielder Giancarlo Stanton has had a pretty good month and it’s not even halfway over. Entering Monday’s game against the Giants, Stanton had played in all 12 of his team’s games in August. He homered nine times, drove in 17 runs, and overall hit .356. Additoinally, Stanton came into Monday’s action having homered in each of his last four games.
Stanton made it five consecutive games with a homer on Monday, blasting a 2-0 Ty Blach fastball for a two-run home run in the bottom of the first inning. He’s the first Marlin to homer in five consecutive games. Stanton also took sole possession of the Marlins single-season record for homers in a season, passing Gary Sheffield’s 42 in 1996.
Along with the 43 round-trippers, Stanton has 92 RBI, 89 runs scored, and a .283/.373/.643 triple-slash line in 491 plate appearances. He’s now on pace for 60 home runs. The last player to hit 60-plus home runs in a season was Barry Bonds in 2001, when he slugged 73 of them.
The Blue Jays have signed pitcher Brett Anderson to a minor league contract, Sportsnet’s Shi Davidi reports. The deal is pending a physical.
Anderson, 29, made six starts for the Cubs earlier this season before landing on the disabled list with a lower back injury. The Cubs activated him from the DL and designated him for assignment on July 26. The lefty owns an 8.18 ERA with a 16/12 K/BB ratio in 22 innings on the season.
Though Anderson is anything but a sure bet, the Blue Jays can use any rotation help they can get. The last-place club has used 12 different starters this year, mostly to disastrous effect. Mike Bolsinger, Cesar Valdez, Mat Latos, Casey Lawrence, and Nick Tepesch have made 15 starts combined out of the back of the rotation with an aggregate 7.31 ERA.