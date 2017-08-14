Brian McCann lands on the disabled list with a knee injury

The Astros announced a handful of roster moves on Monday. Recently acquired reliever Tyler Clippard was activated, the contract of catcher Max Stassi was purchased from Triple-A Fresno, pitcher Reymin Guduan was optioned to Fresno, pitcher Jordan Jankowski was designated for assignment, and catcher Brian McCann was placed on the 10-day disabled list with right knee soreness.

McCann, 33, had been struggling since the start of the second half, owning a .162 average with a .574 OPS over 18 games dating back to July 14. He joins fellow catcher Evan Gattis on the disabled list, meaning Juan Centeno and Max Stassi will handle things behind the dish for the time being.

The Astros enter Monday night’s game against the Diamondbacks with the American League’s best record at 72-45, holding a comfortable 12-game lead over the Angels for first place in the AL West.

