Zack Godley struck out four Cubs in one inning

Zack Godley became the 81st different pitcher to record four strikeouts in one inning, fanning Jon Jay, Tommy La Stella, Victor Caratini, and Kyle Schwarber in the first inning. The third strike on Caratini was dropped, allowing him to reach safely and Kris Bryant to score.

Godley’s first inning on Sunday was the 86th four-strikeout inning. The only other Diamondback to accomplish the feat was Oliver Perez on September 20, 2014 against the Rockies.

Godley, 27, entered Sunday’s start with a 2.94 ERA and a 101/30 K/BB ratio over 101 innings. He’s certainly a pitcher that has flown under the radar and helped the Diamondbacks contend, as the club is currently a half-game ahead of the Rockies (who lost on Sunday) for the first of two NL Wild Card slots.

Follow @Baer_Bill