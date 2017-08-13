Zach Britton gave up a home run for the first time since April 11, 2016

Going into Sunday’s game against the Athletics, Orioles closer Zach Britton hadn’t given up a home run since April 11, 2016, when he served up a solo home run to Mookie Betts of the Red Sox. The time in between spanned 86 1/3 innings.
Britton entered the bottom of the eighth with two outs and his team trailing 8-3. He threw a 0-1 inside fastball to Matt Olson, who lifted the ball out to right-center for a solo home run, ending the homerless streak. The Orioles lost 9-3.
After Sunday’s performance, Britton owns a 3.18 ERA with a 19/10 K/BB ratio in 22 2/3 innings this season. The lefty still has one other streak intact: he has converted 59 consecutive saves dating back to September 2015.
The Royals were all but assured to win Sunday’s game, entering the ninth inning with a 14-6 lead. Center fielder Alex Gordon made certain of it, robbing Nicky Delmonico of a two-run home run by leaping towards the fence in right-center field and snagging the ball.
Gordon didn’t start, but entered the game in the bottom of the seventh as a defensive substitution for Lorenzo Cain. He hit an RBI ground out in his only at-bat.
Zack Godley became the 81st different pitcher to record four strikeouts in one inning, fanning Jon Jay, Tommy La Stella, Victor Caratini, and Kyle Schwarber in the first inning. The third strike on Caratini was dropped, allowing him to reach safely and Kris Bryant to score.
Godley’s first inning on Sunday was the 86th four-strikeout inning. The only other Diamondback to accomplish the feat was Oliver Perez on September 20, 2014 against the Rockies.
Godley, 27, entered Sunday’s start with a 2.94 ERA and a 101/30 K/BB ratio over 101 innings. He’s certainly a pitcher that has flown under the radar and helped the Diamondbacks contend, as the club is currently a half-game ahead of the Rockies (who lost on Sunday) for the first of two NL Wild Card slots.