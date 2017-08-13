Video: Alex Gordon robs Nicky Delmonico of a home run to end the game

Going into Sunday’s game against the Athletics, Orioles closer Zach Britton hadn’t given up a home run since April 11, 2016, when he served up a solo home run to Mookie Betts of the Red Sox. The time in between spanned 86 1/3 innings.

Britton entered the bottom of the eighth with two outs and his team trailing 8-3. He threw a 0-1 inside fastball to Matt Olson, who lifted the ball out to right-center for a solo home run, ending the homerless streak. The Orioles lost 9-3.

After Sunday’s performance, Britton owns a 3.18 ERA with a 19/10 K/BB ratio in 22 2/3 innings this season. The lefty still has one other streak intact: he has converted 59 consecutive saves dating back to September 2015.

