Report: Astros acquire Tyler Clippard from the White Sox

Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports reports that the Astros have acquired reliever Tyler Clippard from the White Sox. This marks the second time in less than a month that Clippard has been traded. The Yankees sent him to the White Sox on July 19 as part of the Todd Frazier deal.
Clippard, 32, has an aggregate 4.27 ERA with a 54/24 K/BB ratio in 46 1/3 innings. He has pitched well for the White Sox, yielding only two runs in 10 innings since the trade.
Clippard is owed the remainder of his $4.25 million salary for the season and can become a free agent after the season. He’ll help bolster the Astros’ bullpen behind closer Ken Giles for the final month and a half of the regular season as well as the playoffs.
Going into Sunday’s game against the Athletics, Orioles closer Zach Britton hadn’t given up a home run since April 11, 2016, when he served up a solo home run to Mookie Betts of the Red Sox. The time in between spanned 86 1/3 innings.
Britton entered the bottom of the eighth with two outs and his team trailing 8-3. He threw a 0-1 inside fastball to Matt Olson, who lifted the ball out to right-center for a solo home run, ending the homerless streak. The Orioles lost 9-3.
After Sunday’s performance, Britton owns a 3.18 ERA with a 19/10 K/BB ratio in 22 2/3 innings this season. The lefty still has one other streak intact: he has converted 59 consecutive saves dating back to September 2015.
The Royals were all but assured to win Sunday’s game, entering the ninth inning with a 14-6 lead. Center fielder Alex Gordon made certain of it, robbing Nicky Delmonico of a two-run home run by leaping towards the fence in right-center field and snagging the ball.
Gordon didn’t start, but entered the game in the bottom of the seventh as a defensive substitution for Lorenzo Cain. He hit an RBI ground out in his only at-bat.