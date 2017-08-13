Report: Astros acquire Tyler Clippard from the White Sox

Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports reports that the Astros have acquired reliever Tyler Clippard from the White Sox. This marks the second time in less than a month that Clippard has been traded. The Yankees sent him to the White Sox on July 19 as part of the Todd Frazier deal.

Clippard, 32, has an aggregate 4.27 ERA with a 54/24 K/BB ratio in 46 1/3 innings. He has pitched well for the White Sox, yielding only two runs in 10 innings since the trade.

Clippard is owed the remainder of his $4.25 million salary for the season and can become a free agent after the season. He’ll help bolster the Astros’ bullpen behind closer Ken Giles for the final month and a half of the regular season as well as the playoffs.

Follow @Baer_Bill