Nolan Arenado exits game after hit by pitch on hand

Rockies’ third baseman Nolan Arenado was removed from Sunday’s 5-3 loss to the Marlins after sustaining a left hand contusion on a hit by pitch. He made his exit in the fifth inning after getting struck by an 88-MPH fastball from Vance Worley, and was examined by a club trainer and manager Bud Black before entering the clubhouse.
Prior to the incident, Arenado went 0-for-2 and was replaced by pinch-runner/shortstop Trevor Story while Pat Valaika switched from short to third base. It’s the second straight game in which Arenado has been pulled, albeit under far more serious circumstances. He was ejected in the seventh inning of Saturday’s 4-3 loss after tossing his bat during an argument over balls and strikes.
The injury shouldn’t cut too deeply into Arenado’s playing time during the rest of the season, as the X-rays were negative and no fracture was found in the infielder’s hand. He’ll likely be day-to-day with the contusion for the time being.
Zack Godley became the 81st different pitcher to record four strikeouts in one inning, fanning Jon Jay, Tommy La Stella, Victor Caratini, and Kyle Schwarber in the first inning. The third strike on Caratini was dropped, allowing him to reach safely and Kris Bryant to score.
Godley’s first inning on Sunday was the 86th four-strikeout inning. The only other Diamondback to accomplish the feat was Oliver Perez on September 20, 2014 against the Rockies.
Godley, 27, entered Sunday’s start with a 2.94 ERA and a 101/30 K/BB ratio over 101 innings. He’s certainly a pitcher that has flown under the radar and helped the Diamondbacks contend, as the club is currently a half-game ahead of the Rockies (who lost on Sunday) for the first of two NL Wild Card slots.
MLB.com’s Thomas Harding and Patrick Pinak report that Rockies starter Chad Bettis will make his 2017 debut on Monday. Bettis was diagnosed with testicular cancer last November and underwent chemotherapy in the spring.
Bettis said, “Not a day goes by that I don’t think about the many people who were positively affecting me the whole time. I know that I will be carrying it forward, more than just on a pitch-by-pitch basis. I couldn’t be where I am without them.”
Last season, Bettis finished with a 4.79 ERA and a 138/59 K/BB ratio in 186 innings across 32 starts. He’ll be joining a Rockies team that finds itself in the playoff hunt, entering Sunday tied with the Diamondbacks for both National League Wild Card slots.