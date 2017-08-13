Nolan Arenado exits game after hit by pitch on hand

Rockies’ third baseman Nolan Arenado was removed from Sunday’s 5-3 loss to the Marlins after sustaining a left hand contusion on a hit by pitch. He made his exit in the fifth inning after getting struck by an 88-MPH fastball from Vance Worley, and was examined by a club trainer and manager Bud Black before entering the clubhouse.

Prior to the incident, Arenado went 0-for-2 and was replaced by pinch-runner/shortstop Trevor Story while Pat Valaika switched from short to third base. It’s the second straight game in which Arenado has been pulled, albeit under far more serious circumstances. He was ejected in the seventh inning of Saturday’s 4-3 loss after tossing his bat during an argument over balls and strikes.

The injury shouldn’t cut too deeply into Arenado’s playing time during the rest of the season, as the X-rays were negative and no fracture was found in the infielder’s hand. He’ll likely be day-to-day with the contusion for the time being.

