Cancer survivor Chad Bettis to make 2017 debut on Monday

MLB.com’s Thomas Harding and Patrick Pinak report that Rockies starter Chad Bettis will make his 2017 debut on Monday. Bettis was diagnosed with testicular cancer last November and underwent chemotherapy in the spring.

Bettis said, “Not a day goes by that I don’t think about the many people who were positively affecting me the whole time. I know that I will be carrying it forward, more than just on a pitch-by-pitch basis. I couldn’t be where I am without them.”

Last season, Bettis finished with a 4.79 ERA and a 138/59 K/BB ratio in 186 innings across 32 starts. He’ll be joining a Rockies team that finds itself in the playoff hunt, entering Sunday tied with the Diamondbacks for both National League Wild Card slots.

